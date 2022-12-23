Looking through a window at night to see a lit Christmas tree.
On Guerrero between 21 and 22 streets. Photo by Walter Mackins.

See all snaps.

Follow Us

I am a native San Franciscan. Since becoming a photographer I’ve found The City always ready for her close-up, blemishes and all. I love doing shots here— can’t let tourists have all the fun.

Leave a comment

Please keep your comments short and civil. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *