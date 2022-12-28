’Tis the season — and the third Christmas season since the pandemic hit — but for many retailers along the Mission District’s Valencia Street corridor, the holiday sales have still not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

Mission Local spoke to more than a dozen merchants and employees on Valencia Street from 25th to Market streets and found that for most, there was little change in sales from 2021. They suspected many causes — rainy weather over the weekends, to smaller budgets, canceled flights and other possibilities.

Without being asked, two business owners mentioned seeing fewer foreign tourists.

“It’s been rough,” said Avi Ehrlich, the owner of Silver Sprocket, the comic book shop at 1018 Valencia St.

Christmas season sales barely surpassed last year’s at the comic book shop — but last year, he was operating out of a different Valencia storefront, and the new location is almost triple the size, he said.

Meanwhile, safety concerns surrounding the pandemic prevents the shop from hosting the larger events planned for the new space, such as drawing nights, classes and art shows.

Though he hadn’t operated a storefront along the corridor before the pandemic, Ehrlich has lived on Valencia Street for almost 15 years — and said he’s noticed that the sidewalks this holiday season have been far less crowded compared to the winter holidays before the pandemic.

“The sentiment I’ve gotten talking to other retailers is that it’s been super bleak,” added Ehrlich, who’s also a member of the Valencia Corridor Merchants Association.

He’s also noticed fewer tourists who speak foreign languages — and is not alone.

“It’s just not feeling as festive as usual.” Matt HOrt, Valencia Farmers Market

Jonathan Plotzker-Kelly, the founder of the skincare shop Heliotrope at 415 Valencia St., has also noticed a drop in foreign tourists — a customer base that his shop depends on.

Business fell by half or more when the pandemic hit — and although sales rose somewhat last year, sales this holiday season didn’t hit last year’s mark, he said.

“It’s not like it’s the end of the world, but I think most retailers are having to figure out how else to make money … online, negotiating with landlords, not hiring as many people — all of this and more,” he said.

Frances Chang, an artist at City Art Cooperative Gallery at 828 Valencia St., said that business fell by around three-fourths during the Christmas holiday season of 2020. She estimates that sales slowly improved through 2021 until it caught up to pre-pandemic sales during the Christmas holiday.

But this year, she and her friends agreed that the holiday sales fell from 2021. For her, she said, sales were a little lower, while her friends think it’s a significant drop.

She also heard that November sales were nearly half as low as those prior to the pandemic. It appeared that people had smaller budgets this time around, she added. They’d go for more affordable items and spend more time thinking about purchases, particularly when buying multiple gifts.

Things also aren’t as they used to be at Natural Resources, the nonprofit for parents and babies at 1051 Valencia St., which also has a large retail offering.

Prior to the pandemic, it’d be more common for families to spend hours in the space, which has an area where parents can hang out with their babies — perhaps while having tea, feeding their babies or using the bathroom.

That’s less the case these days.

“We love being in the neighborhood and love the families we work with,” said Bobbi Williams, the director of operations. “Now, it’s harder (to operate) because you don’t have extra support, and expenses are going up.”

The nonprofit added online sales after the pandemic — but these too have decreased, she said.

“My impression overall is that it’s not as busy as it needs to be — not back to pre-pandemic levels at all,” she said. “And, I don’t feel growth this year over last year, or if it was, it wasn’t that big a jump.”

She’s considered a number of possibilities why sales haven’t recoveed, she said. She said it feels like earlier in the pandemic, people were more eager to support local businesses and actively tried to do that, but it’s less the case now. Williams also wonders if families have left the city, and thinks customers could be hesitant to bring their babies into shared spaces — given that isolation during the pandemic could have reduced their immunity to diseases.

And, while the shop offers classes on topics such as parenting and infant development to families, competition has increased as the pandemic caused classes to shift online.

Meanwhile, at Dog Eared Books at 900 Valencia St, sales slightly improved compared to last year, said Daniel Melendez, an employee at the shop since early 2020.

Popular holiday sales include cookbooks and children’s books. His coworker added that one of the current favorites is bell hooks’ “All About Love.”.

Clothing

Sales at clothing shops have increased compared to last year — but not dramatically. And they still don’t appear to be at pre-pandemic levels.

That’s the case at Afterlife Collective. The increase wasn’t dramatic — perhaps by about a quarter, said co-owner Joshua Valenzuela.

And that was after a year of expansion for the shop — which is a partnership between the shops Afterlife Boutique and Super Thrift Bros. Since the last Christmas holiday, the two shops merged and moved into a larger space in a busier location — from next to Señior Sesig by 21st Street, to a much busier spot, between 16th and 17th streets — an area where Valenzuela estimates the foot traffic increased by about half.

“They’ve been not a lot better, but better,” said Valenzuela, who co-owned Super Thrift Bros and worked at Afterlife Boutique prior to the merger.

Afterlife Collective co-owner Joshua Valenzuela poses for a picture inside his shop at 541 Valencia St. Photo by David Mamaril Horowitz

He also shopped for gifts at Afterlife Boutique as a customer prior to the pandemic. He estimates that compared to back then, Afterlife Collective appears perhaps three-quarters as busy over the Christmas holiday.

Meanwhile, at the clothing shop Nooworks, the manager, Sydney, said that this holiday felt similar to the last one. But she did observe that people appeared a little more relaxed and excited to shop this time around compared to the last, when the Omicron variant was spiking in San Francisco.

And last holiday, a lot of shoppers came in earlier in the month, while this year, they came in later in. She added that it felt like more people were buying for themselves for the holiday.

Reuben Verkamp, the manager at Taylor Stitch at 383 Valencia St., said that compared to 2021, this year’s holiday sales increased — but the improvement wasn’t huge.

“I would like to see a little more, but it’s definitely an improvement,” he said.

Exceptions

Sales have boomed across the perfume industry since the pandemic — and that has been the case for the Ministry of Scent at 973 Valencia St.

“We’ve had really fast rates of growth consistent for more than two years,” said shop owner Antonia Kohl. “It’s still growing … This year, it’s maybe growing a little slower.”

Others she knows in the industry have experienced growth as well, she added.

The pandemic gave people time to try new samples and scents, and it gave them joy, she said. Some customers told her they’d have group Zoom sessions with friends where they tried different samples.

She’s also noticed an ongoing trend since before the pandemic of many more men getting into fragrances; whereas perhaps 40 percent of her customers were men, now it’s around 60 percent.

One alcoholic beverage shop in the Mission had sales triple in the first year of the pandemic, as bars stayed closed and people bought more from shops. Its sales have steadily decreased since then, however, and have nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Convenience and Grocery Stores

Meanwhile, the winter holiday impacts convenience and grocery stores differently.

At Valencia Grocery at 1300 Valencia St., holiday sales are a little better than last year’s — but are still at perhaps three quarters of the holiday sales prior to the pandemic, which caused sales to plummet by more than half, said shop owner George Totah.

There’s an increase in sales for Thanksgiving, but after that, it tends to die down, Totah said.

The Christmas holiday tends to be a tough time for the shop, which is about a block from Buena Vista Horace Mann, ICA Cristo Rey Academy and Synergy School. He suspects that the weather and airline cancellations play a role in the slow holidays, as well.

“The truck last week had ice on the windshield and top of the car,” he said. “Who’s gonna drink a goddamn beer?”

The pandemic also continues to hinder shipping and stocking — some candies are taking months to restock, while other items such as Bulleit and Cazadores shots are taking more than a year.

Meanwhile, Saif, a relatively new employee at a cigar and liquor store along the corridor, said that the holidays were slower than other times of the year — perhaps 80 percent less during Thanksgiving, and around half of the people at Christmas.

“Last night, I felt like I was in a zombie city or something like that,” he said.

Finally, at Valencia Farmers Market, assistant manager Matt Hort said that last year’s holiday sales were similar to those of 2019.

But this time around, sales dropped around 40 percent over the winter holiday compared to last year, he said. Because this year didn’t feel as festive as usual, they also cut back on holiday supplies of items such as cranberries.

He noticed the emptiness on Dec. 7 or 8 and closed the shop on Christmas Eve for the first time since opening in 1985.

“It’s just not feeling as festive as usual,” he said.