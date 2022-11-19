Last night was a big night for Twitter. Elon Musk asked all the employees to make a decision – agree to work “extremely hardcore” or leave.

The fate of the company remains unknown. No surprise, #RIPTwitter is trending.

The prospect of Twitter’s demise means drama on Twitter and users have started to post their ‘last words’ eulogies with the humor, love and attitude the social media platform has long inspired.

Here is a partial archive of what Mission Local’s followers and friends are posting. Post your favorites in the comments. Or tell us what your last Twitter words would be.

“This feels like the moment before the giant fireball consumes us where we all hold hands and tell each other that the greatest tweet storm of all was the one that brought us together. “280 characters was never enough to drag you all,” she whispers.” Vivian Ho Joan of Narrative Arc. Freelance Journalist. Author.

It is wild to think that I was just a teenage nobody that because of Twitter propelled me into the NYT, a biography on the Atlantic and my housing ideas codified into policies and prescriptions from my own town all the way to the White House. Darrell Owens Policy analyst & data lord @cayimby

just got off a plane and wondering.. if shit goes down while someone’s in the air, where will we all go to make jokes while we wait for them to land now?? Julia B. Chan Editor-in-chief @19thnews

plz elon let me get to 1000 followers before it all ends Eliyahu Kamisher Covering transportation @mercnews

Laura Foote, an affordable housing advocate, shared a whole thread of her new-born baby’s memes, in reaction to some latest housing policy changes.

Since these might be my last tweets, I’ve been meaning to do a big thread on the latest addition to our multifamily housing, Freddie Moss. I have deeper thoughts about the meaning of life, building a society for the next generation, the strain the housing shortage puts on families, etc. But this is about the memes. Because this child is a meme machine. You are here by authorized to use these housing memes. Laura Foote Executive Director @yimbyaction

Parker Day, the founder of Zovida, just started his rail journey across Canada today. He wondered if his trip will last longer than Twitter.

Will our train trip last longer than Twitter? Tune in to find out!! Parker Day Founder of Zovida, transportation lover

If Twitter implodes, I will be v sad, in part bc it’s the best news feed I’ve ever encountered. But I’ll also be happy to reclaim the approx. 10% of my brain space and 15% of my free time and relearn that trickiest of skills known as normal human interaction. #Godspeed Ashley Parker Senior National Political Correspondent @washingtonpost

yeah sure okay i get “twitter is not real life” but i’m high-key stressed about the extent to which i’ve actually internalized that Raynell Cooper transportation planner, pop music lover

Before we go, I’m actually straight and own a car dealership. Hayden Clarkin “The Transit Guy”

Elizabeth Creely shared a picture of her riding a bike from the back view and wrote “See you on the streets”.

This is the best picture anyone has ever taken of me. Don’t know what will happen to this site, but I know where all my beloveds are. So it’s good. See you on the streets. Elizabeth Creely Writer

Let’s end this memorial thread with a meme from Jerque Coustrau. If you can’t see the linked twitter below one day, the collapse might happen already.

See more This might be my last shitty meme. It was made with love and I hope you enjoy it. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/tmcXDPB49T — Jerque Cousteau (parody) (@neo_antiquarian) November 18, 2022