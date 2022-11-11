Some 27,000 paid parking spaces in the city will be getting new pay-by-license stations and on Wednesday morning, Howard was adding the new system on 21st Street.

“We should have all of these done this month,” he said, referring to the Mission District. Then, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will move on to the next neighborhood. In two years, the old meters will be erased from the city.

Howard from the SFMTA. Photo by Lydia Chávez

And, now that you’re parked, here are all the things you’ll want to do this weekend.

Visual and performing arts

The 47th Annual American Indian Film Festival wraps up this weekend at 320 Florida St. Highlights include an AIFI fundraiser cooking demo hosted by Oakland chef Crystal Wahpepah of the Kickapoo Nation — owner of Wahpepah’s Kitchen — on Friday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $150 each. For a more affordable way to engage with and support AIFI events, check out a movie on Thursday.

The California College of the Arts MFA Graduate Fine Arts program is hosting Open Studios on Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. RSVP here.

Still from Balberan’s Mission Streets, from de Young website.

If you missed the screening of Mission legend “Uncle” Ray Balberan’s films at Brava Theater, you can still catch Mission Love, featuring art, music, and a conversation with the director at the de Young Museum, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Koret Auditorium. Admission is free for Bay Area residents. While you’re there, check out the de Young’s phenomenal Faith Ringgold exhibition, on through Nov. 27.

Music

Melodic psychedelia meets surf rock with a Western twinge in the acclaimed band La Luz. Their most recent album, the eponymous La Luz (2021), was produced by Adrian Younge, whose writing credits include work with Schoolboy Q, Jhene Aiko, and Wu-Tang Clan. Their nationwide tour comes to The Chapel on Friday. Get your groove on at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 with an $8 service fee. Plus, a heads up that legendary Brazilian rock band Os Mutantes is coming to The Chapel next week.

L.S. Dunes’ new album, “Past Lives.” Photo from L.S. Dunes website.

If you’re feeling a little angstier this election season, L.S. Dunes is performing at Bimbo’s 365 on Sunday. Featuring former Circa Survive and My Chemical Romance musicians, the rock supergroup debuted this fall to critical acclaim—their first album, Past Lives, drops on Friday. Tickets are $35 with a $9 service fee.

Also on Sunday at the Make Out Room, Mushroom will be there at 7:30 p.m. with North Bay singer/songwriter Patrick Winningham opening the double bill.

Other Events

Stop by Bissap Baobab’s Paris Dakar (hosted every Friday and Saturday) at their new location on 2243 Mission St for Afrobeats, Reggaeton, Zouk, and everything in between. The Senegalese joint serves delectable dinners through 9 p.m.— stop by for good eats and excellent tunes. It’s $5 before 11 p.m, $10 after for you crazy night owls.

Mission MiniMart flyer.

Mission Bowling Club’s last “Mini Mart” of the year is here! Shop local crafts, clothes, home decor, and more at the Bowling Club’s front patio—Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

Manny’s Weekly Neighborhood Trash Cleanup is disco-themed! Start your week off right by taking care of our neighborhood and getting some delectable brunch, Sunday 10-11 a.m. For those of you with less than altruistic ambitions, if you don’t know by now, participating in this lovely community event has the added bonus of a special certificate for the day which can get you a free hot chocolate at Dandelion, yoga class at HAUM or Love Story Yoga, fries at Beehive, or a whole suite of other Mission District munches. Sign up here.



Gray Area hosts Recipes for the Future: Reimagining Family Cookbooks for Resilience in a Changing Climate with experimental philosopher Jonathon Keats and applied ecologist Erin Riordan. The workshop will explore climate change’s impact on the availability of current food staples, and possible substitutes for these ingredients with what may be available in fifty years. Attendees will be guided through creating a family cookbook that can withstand the challenges of the global climate crisis. Sunday, Nov. 13 from 1-4 p.m. at Gray Area, 2665 Mission Street. Tickets are $15.

Tired of pumpkin spice and all (autumnal) things nice? Given this week’s weather I certainly don’t blame you if you’re ready to get into the holiday spirit. Join Mayor London Breed, Sen.Scott Wiener, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman and more in the tradition of lighting the famous Castro Holiday Tree on Monday, Nov. 28 from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.at 501 Castro Street. More information here.

And you can always walk by Treat Avenue between 21st and 22nd Avenue and see the newly refurbished mural.

Enjoy!