A man on Friday stole a No. 49 Muni bus, assaulted its driver, and took off on a wild ride in which he struck multiple vehicles, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

The SFPD on Saturday confirmed a tip received by Mission Local on Friday.

The incident took place at just before 8 p.m. on Friday night according to the police when a man carjacked a Muni “accordion” bus with no passengers at Mission Street and Cortland Ave. He then drove off and struck multiple vehicles before coming to a stop at 19th and Guerrero streets.

The man accused of carjacking the bus also allegedly assaulted the bus driver. An ambulance was summoned for the bus driver and another driver; no one is apparently in life-threatening condition.

The SFPD reports that the alleged carjacker was taken into custody at 19th and Guerrero; a source within the department tells us that the bus had slowed to around 5 mph by the time it reached Mission and 18th and the carjacker ran off at 19th and Guerrero and was caught after a foot pursuit.

Video posted by Twitter-user Ques Boom Tv shows the articulated bus being driven wildly through city streets and sideswiping cars and trucks.

The police have not yet release the identity of the suspect. No suspect whose accused crimes match the above was listed on the Sheriff’s Department nightly jail booking log.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

