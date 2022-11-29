The Board of Supervisors is today voting on a contentious new policy proposal that would cement the San Francisco Police Department’s authority to kill suspects using robots. The policy also defines how the SFPD can use the rest of its military-style weapons.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m., and the policy is agenda item 28. You can find more details in the meeting agenda, or watch along online.

We are not expecting this item to be open for public comment, because comment was heard while the policy was being drafted in committee.

Stay tuned for our live updates from City Hall.