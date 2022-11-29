The Board of Supervisors is today voting on a contentious new policy proposal that would cement the San Francisco Police Department’s authority to kill suspects using robots. The policy also defines how the SFPD can use the rest of its military-style weapons.
The meeting starts at 2 p.m., and the policy is agenda item 28. You can find more details in the meeting agenda, or watch along online.
We are not expecting this item to be open for public comment, because comment was heard while the policy was being drafted in committee.
Stay tuned for our live updates from City Hall.
Do we have any data or evidence that the following statement made by Stefani is true?
“Stefani is reading details of police officers who have been attacked with military-style weapons, suggesting that the police need to respond by getting their own military-style weapons.
‘A police officer versus a semi-automatic rifle doesn’t give the officer the best odds,’ she said.”
If legislation is re-written between committee and the full BoS meeting, they don’t have to take public comment? That seems like a pretty big loophole, which could lead to abuses like the “gut and amend” process we see all the time in Sacramento.
Supervisor Hilary Ronen spoke after Supervisor Peskin, not Supervisor Stefani
Fixed! Thanks.
JE