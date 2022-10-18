In March, Mission Local wrote that the city of San Francisco was boycotting the majority of the United States — 28 states did not pass the city’s criterion regarding anti-LGBTQ laws, anti-abortion laws, or restrictive election laws disproportionately affecting people of color.

In the intervening seven months, that tally has grown: The city presently cannot contract with businesses headquartered in 30 states, nor can city employees visit those states on official business. But, in the relatively near future, San Francisco may greatly alter this increasingly unwieldy system — or junk it altogether.

The Board of Supervisors Budget and Legislative Analyst today released an analysis of this practice following a request from Supervisor Rafael Mandelman. It is not a happy read: While the city in 2016 initiated “Administrative Code 12X” with the best of intentions, San Francisco may have reaped the worst of results.

“While it is difficult to measure how the City’s contracting costs have been affected … researchers have found that full and open competition for contracts can result in savings up to 20 percent,” reads today’s report.

So, the city probably paid more — perhaps considerably more. But while it was unaddressed in today’s report, it’s clear that the city’s boycott has not altered any objectionable practices in the targeted states. “There is no evidence this is effective at changing behaviors in any of these states we have a beef with,” Mandleman told us today.

Anti-LGBTQ legislation, reproductive health curtailments and voting restrictions have clearly mushroomed in the targeted states in recent years. But this was no surprise to city officials in charge of administering the boycott: In the six years since its enactment, no other cities have joined San Francisco’s boycott, meaning its power was diffuse — and bound to fail.

“No city has reached out to say they want to mirror our rules,” City Administrator Carmen Chu told Mission Local in March.

What’s more, the notion of irritating San Francisco is political manna from Heaven in much of the country.

San Francisco has, however, punished the individual businesses in those targeted states, even ones owned by LGBTQ people, minorities, women and others “attempting to pull their states into the 21st century,” in Mandelman’s words.

And San Francisco has borne a cost: By restricting the number of companies that can bid on San Francisco contracts, it has, intuitively, increased costs and potentially impeded quality.

“It limits our ability to procure products and receive services and contract services we need to run,” City Administrator Chu candidly admitted in March. “It limits competition for our work.”

Just how much more the city has paid to receive less will never be known. But today’s report makes an estimate. With the assumption that a full and open bidding process could save the city somewhere between 10 and 20 percent, the Budget Analyst compared 13 low-bid contracts enacted before the 2016 ban to the projected costs following the ban’s implementation. The report pegged increased costs of $23.5 million on the low end and $47 million on the high end — just on these 13 contracts.

Mandelman today sent a letter to Chu co-signed by fellow supes Catherine Stefani, Aaron Peskin, Hillary Ronen and Ahsha Safaí. It requests that she initiate the process of either amending the city’s boycott or doing away with it altogether. Chu’s analysis is expected to last until May of 2023.

Mandelman said he is not hoping to more tightly administer the boycott, which would necessitate “a giant bureaucracy dedicated to the granting of waivers.”

Rather, he’d prefer to see the city scale back its boycott, remove the contracting element, and align with the state of California’s measure of restricting official travel to states enacting discriminatory laws.

Unlike San Francisco’s stand-alone boycott, this would put San Francisco in step with the far greater buying power of the state of California.

“We need to try to speak together with places that share our values insofar as these measures will be successful at all — because many places are doing them,” Mandelman said.

“This has been a hard thing to figure out how to tackle. Everyone’s intentions are good. And our level of frustration with the Red States is only growing.”

