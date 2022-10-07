The ’80s Matter in the Mission

On Thursday, Acción Latina is opened its exhibition about artists and organizers who worked in the Mission District in the 1980s.

There will be art from local artists, live performances, and refreshments. The free exhibit features work from local artists and will be on display at the SFMoMA at 151 3rd St., in the Koret Education Center on the second floor. For details, click here.

Poncho Brotherz dispensary opening this weekend

The Mission District’s newest cannabis dispensary is coming to the southeast Mission, with doors opening this weekend. No more trekking all the way to Mission Street for your edibles or prerolls! Poncho Brotherz is a family business located at the corner of Cesar Chavez and Bryant streets — you won’t miss their beautiful mural full of Aztec artifacts, swinging monkeys, and lots of leafy greens, of course.

For their launch, they have a “penny a preroll” promotion going Friday through Sunday, for the first 100 customers each day. Check their Instagram for details.

The art of murals

If you want even more Mission District art, this weekend at the SFMOMA you can learn about San Francisco’s mural-making movement in “Proyecto Mission Murals” from some of our favorite Mission muralists. On Saturday, hear from Precita Eyes’ Susan Cervantes, Juana Alicia, and other artists will speak about women’s role in our neighborhood murals.

On Sunday, learn about the impact that Precita Eyes has had on the city. For details, click here. And while you’re there, be sure to check out Diego Rivera’s America, an exhibit through January, 2023.

Latino Film Fest

For opening night of the Latino Film Festival, see “Jose Feliciano: Behind this Guitar” this Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Opera Plaza Cinema (610 Van Ness at Turk). And on Saturday, the short film “The Mission,” co-produced by Mission Local, will be screened at 1 p.m. For the full schedule of in-person screenings, click here.

Starting on Oct. 12, you can watch the rest of the festival’s films on-demand. Tickets start at $7. Click here for more information.

Cinema Week

It’s the second-annual Cinema Week, a national celebration of the old days, when we used to go to the movies. To participate in this event, check out your favorite San Francisco movie theater’s website to see what’s playing, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13.

Organizers say that some locations are offering unlimited popcorn, which is obviously at least half the fun of going to the movies.

Free concert for Dia de la Raza

Come out for a free outdoor concert with Cuban timba & Afro-Brazilian jazz fusion presented by Peña Toribio & Illuminate at Golden Gate Park at The Music Concourse Bandshell. Free outdoor concert for everyone.

The event is this Saturday, Oct. 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.