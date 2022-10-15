Who’s ready for the weekend?

Me and Will Jarrett, that’s for sure.

Luckily there’s some events planned that will make you forget about all the times you almost blacked out from stress this week. (Maybe just me?) Crack open a beer and let’s dive in.

Neighborhood Notes

Congrats, Pops, Cafe Boheme!

Two amazing 24th Street businesses recently earned legacy business status, Pop’s Bar and Cafe Boheme. Makes sense to me. Living la vie boheme is something to make pops proud, right?

Supervisor Hillary Ronen recommended both businesses for the honor. The title is awarded only if a biz has run for 30 years or more, and has a design that meshes well and emphasizes the best features of the neighborhood.

Read our previous write-ups on Café La Boheme and Pop’s. As our bar columnist Benjamin Wachs said: Pop’s is what we need – a great neighborhood bar.”

Here is a video from 2009 with some history 2009 of La Boheme.

The Weekender

Back to the ‘80s with Paseo Artistico

A Paseo Artistico dedicated to the ‘80s in the Mission? That’s like, totally tubular, dude.

That’s right, Accion Latina and Paseo Artistico will walk us through the folks who uplifted the neighborhood during the AIDs epidemic and the time when Central Americans flocked for refuge.

Prepare to be educated by Aura Beteta, the First Sandinista Consulate in San Francisco, Salvador Henriquez-Cordon, the former Northern California coordinator for the , and more.

The organizations that played a huge role in that history and that continue to do the work right in our backyard, CARCEN and Mission Cultural Center for the Arts, will be rightly represented as well.

If lectures aren’t really your thing, feel free to check out the musical performance by Mission District Young Musicians Program and Los Peludos, or grab some poetry with writers Nina Serrano and Alejandro Murgia.

Events take place all up and down Calle 24 from 1 to 6 p.m. Get more information about the event here.

Phoenix Day and Sunday Streets

On Sunday, it’s risen. It being the Phoenix, of course.

The Mission welcomes its second Phoenix Day this Sunday, Oct. 16, in conjunction with Sunday Streets. It’s the perfect day to walk around with the fam and enjoy the multiple block parties and community events that will be offered city-round. The idea is to unite San Francisco and see all our neighborhoods rise up together! I like the sound of that.

The locations you can visit hit several neighborhoods. For the Mission, celebrate on 22nd Street and South Van Ness Avenue. At Bernal Heights, stop by Precita Avenue and Folsom Street, or pop by Potrero and hang on 21st and Alabama Streets near the local Mutiny Radio. (They are also hosting a comedy fest.)

Events in the Bayview, Chinatown, Noe Valley, Portola, Tenderloin, Outer Sunset and Oceanview Merced Ingleside (OMI) are on the docket, too. Visit flea markets and farmer markets and soak up the simple pleasures of our beautiful streets and stellar parks.

Visit Sunday Streets for more information on locations. The fun begins at noon and ends at 5 p.m.

Mark your Calendars

Crosstown trail

Let’s take a walk, shall we?

The Crosstown Trail, aptly named, is a nearly 17-mile hike that takes you from southeast San Francisco (whoo!) to the northwest. A group of folks are planning to hike it Monday night, which is a perfect way to shake up a new week. Let’s just say the best things in life are free, and this hike is both.

Don’t exactly have time to traverse one of the United State’s most iconically hilly metro areas on a weeknight? Just slide in for the free picnic at Land’s End and meet a friend. I imagine few things go together as well as cheese and a view of the Golden Gate Bridge at night.

Manny’s is helping coordinate. Register here.

The man, the Town

Okay, we’re biased. One of our very own has a documentary hitting the Roxie Theater on Oct. 22! Former intern William Jenkins and his colleague Myah Overstreet co-directed a short film about the Oakland Coliseum for the Bay Area Media Maker Summit.

The five-minute film The Oakland Coliseum: Past, Present, and Future

explores the tension between the Oakland Athletics, a cultural pillar for sports fans and the Town alike, potentially leaving East Oakland.

Don’t forget to check out some of the other features, though. Also featuring Oakland is a short titled Coach Emily, a documentary about a Black rock-climbing coach who uses her Brown Girls Climbing program to inspire girls to hit the great outdoors.

If you’re more into other topics, don’t hesitate to check out the rest of the line-up. The total program runs 85 minutes.

The Roxie Theater is located at 3117 16th St. near Valencia Street.

Visit its website for more information or call (415)-863-1087.

The time is write

The time for Bay Area writers of color is Write Now! Write Now! SF Bay is launching its fifth anthology and it’s a big boy. Some 284 pages of this book feature the work of local creators, and almost half of its volume is occupied by colored artwork.

These anthologies are a fan favorite in the Mission, and have been known to wind up on bookshelves in Medicine for Nightmares and Dog Eared Books, and to have made the rounds at Lit Crawl.

Some Mission artists who contributed to this anthology are Kim Shck, the Twin Walls Mural Company, Adrian Arias, Tehmina Kan, Jose Rojas, adn Avotcja.

To help publicize the work, Write Now! SF is hosting events around the ‘hood. Hit up Manny’s on Sat. Oct. 22 for Lit Crawl’s event “Talking to Strangers.” Featured guests include Tony Aldarondo, Dondi Darcy, Janice Hom (no relation), Shizue Seigel, and André Le Monte Wilson.

Come for readings, art and an open mic at Medicine for Nightmares on Nov. 9 at 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the Write Now! SF website or contact writenowsf@gmail.com or 415-221-0487.

Music in the park

Ah, this event will strike a chord. Erm, I mean, cord. One of the Bay Area’s first nonprofits dedicated to Afro-Brazilian arts and culture, ABADÁ-Capoeira San Francisco (ACSF), is hosting a traditional ceremony where students are initiated into “the world of Capoeira,” according to the nonprofit.

Similar to karate students earning a belt, musicians will attempt to play with a master musician. If all goes well, the musician receives a new cord. Workshops and a fundraiser is scheduled, too. To top it off, performers from Brazil and across the country will play pieces for the audience.

See it at Potrero del Sol Park, also known as La Raza Park to some, near Potrero Avenue and 25th Street. The event starts Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit abada.org.

Musical theater about a trans girl in the Tenderloin

Put your stunna shades on, ‘cuz you’re not dreaming. Z Space’s Steindler Stage really is combining musical theater, comic book action, and rock music for a one-of-a-kind show.

The musical performance The Red Shades explores 1966 San Francisco-life through the eyes of a run-away trans girl, Ida. As one does, she somehow ends up in a trans superhero gang that made a home in the Tenderloin right around the time of the iconic Compton’s Cafeteria Riot, which paved the way for queer rights nationwide.

The advertisement names a few of my favorite things: Gossip, magic, and “unapologetic trans politics.”

Click here to buy your ticket and learn how to donate to the Red Shades. See the show any time between Oct. 19 and Nov. 5.

Z Space’s Steindler Stage is located at 450 Florida St. near 17th St. For more information on Z’s Space, visit its website or call (415) 626-0453.

23rd Annual Potrero Hill History Night

Alright history nerds, come on out, it’s okay. It’s the 23rd annual Potrero Hill History Night, and if Lebron has taught us anything, 23 is certainly auspicious.

It is yet another fall where locals and historians gather to enjoy the oral history of a pretty special neighborhood. Flit around various events like interviews and music performances, or poke your head around some old-timey photos. Who doesn’t love old-timey photos?

If that didn’t excite you, I know the Goat Hill Pizza served at the historic St. Teresa’s Church will.

Be sure to thank the Potrero Hill Archives Project, who has kept up the neighborhood’s fascinating history since the ‘80s.

Come on by Sat. Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. If you can’t make it, visit the livestream here.

For more information, call 415-863-0784.

Donations Venmo @potrerohistory.

