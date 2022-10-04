Today alone, the efforts of a bystander and the San Francisco Fire Department reversed four overdoses near 24th and Mission at about 5:30 p.m., a statement said.

“Thanks to a fast-acting bystander who administered Narcan, all survived,” the fire department’s statement continued.

Members of the fire department’s Emergency Medical Services division and the Street Overdose Response Team, one of the fire department’s community paramedic street teams, responded to the scene. After administering aid to the individuals, paramedics restocked the bystander’s dose of Narcan.

All four individuals were taken to the hospital, according to a tweet by Supervisor Hillary Ronen.

“We are trying to restore the 24th Street corridor to a safe vibrant place. We need more help from @SF_DPH & the St Crisis Response teams in the area!,” the supervisor continued.

The fire department said it would offer treatment services to the survivors.

Immediate queries to Ronen were not answered.

Someone on staff at Paprika, a restaurant on 24th Street across from the southwest BART Plaza, said he saw three men who appeared to be using drugs in Osage Alley, which runs on the western edge of the plaza. The alley is visible from the restaurant’s front window.

Emergency vehicles arrived between 5 to 6 p.m., the employee said, and put up caution tape to cordon off the area, but quickly took the tape down “because no one died.”

A firetruck, ambulance, and police officers surrounded the southwest plaza near the Muni bus stop and the restaurant Snackeria at about 6:00 p.m., said Marco, who was watching from his vantage point near McDonalds. “Somebody told me somebody fell down on the floor.” By the time he arrived, the incident was over.

Meanwhile, fatal overdoses continue to be a crisis in San Francisco. City data show that 625 individuals died of fentanyl overdoses in 2021, with hundreds more deaths prevented thanks to an opioid reversal drug, naloxone, also commonly referred to as Narcan.

In response, the city announced a new overdose prevention plan last week. The plan aims to distribute 100,000 naloxone kits by 2023 so trained San Franciscans can “take immediate action to save lives.”

Naloxone has saved hundreds of lives each year according to the DOPE Project. Though it is a prescription medicine, San Franciscans can pick it up at the pharmacy.

This story is breaking and may be updated.