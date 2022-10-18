Police have arrested a man suspected of assaulting 52-year-old restaurant worker Ramon Reyna, who was last month severely beaten and robbed while he was walking his dog.

The suspect, 35-year-old David Camet, was observed in U.N. Plaza on Oct. 8 by footbeat officers of the Tenderloin police station. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to San Francisco County Jail.

Reyna told Mission Local he lived in fear of another attack after the Sept. 20 beating.

“There are always people like that, but I’ve always felt safe because it’s my neighborhood,” Reyna said. “I know everyone here and I have always felt safe — until that day.”

Reyna was walking his chihuahua at almost midnight, as usual, near the Women’s Building on 18th and Valencia streets when he was pursued by a tall man with a large harnessed dog. Reyna said that the pursuer had directed his dog to attack Reyna’s — and when it didn’t, the man attempted to do it himself.

Reyna said his priority was protecting his pet, so he was surprised when the man struck his ear. He doesn’t remember the beating after that blow, but his son, Erick, told Mission Local that doctors had said Reyna was “minutes from bleeding out on the sidewalk.”

The beating put Reyna in the hospital with more than 20 stitches. Reyna also reported that his cell phone was missing.

A 35-year-old man named David Camet lives in Santa Clara County, where a man with the same name has a string of misdemeanors, two inactive cases of felony and a “closed/inactive” domestic violence restraining order filed with him as the respondent, according to the Superior Court of California at the County of Santa Clara.

For the Sept. 20 alleged assault, Camet was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury, and grand theft.

Informed about the arrest, Erick said he was looking forward to finding out why his father was assaulted.

“I’m looking forward to doing a little bit of research and asking questions to police to see what was the incident about, why it happened, what mind space is this guy in, and trying to see how we as a community can benefit from cases like this — from doing research and seeing why this city has so much violence lately,” Erick said.

Camet has a court date on Oct. 25, according to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

The Police Department’s investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411. You can remain anonymous.

This story will be updated as more details become available.