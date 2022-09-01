Every morning, Connie Ngarangad walks down Lincoln Avenue toward Ninth in her Inner Sunset neighborhood. Walking to the green city newsrack at the corner, she picks up the San Francisco Examiner and the occasional Sunset Beacon, which she reads at her favorite bench in the San Francisco Botanical Garden.

On July 25, to her surprise, the newsrack was gone. “Taking any source of information away, especially free information, was sad for me,” said Ngarangad, who does not own a computer. “That is one fewer source of information that people can use to figure out what’s going on in their city. I had no idea where else to find it.”

Ngarangad wasn’t the only one whose neighborhood newsrack disappeared overnight. In May, San Francisco Public Works approved the removal of all remaining ad-free newsracks in the city, estimated at around 200. The 20-year contract with Clear Channel to operate up to 1,000 green, fixed-pedestal newsracks was inked right as the print media business model imploded. The contract expired this year. Publications will now be responsible for furnishing their own newsracks.

According to Public Works, Clear Channel started removing the distinctive green newsracks in July. Clear Channel will continue to operate newsracks with ads on the back of them, which are mostly located downtown. Clear Channel was responsible for providing, installing, and maintaining the newsracks at no cost to the city, with the ability to put their ads on 485 of the newsracks.

Public Works spokeswoman Rachel Gordon says this change allows the removal of newsracks that were underutilized and vandalized. “A lot of the newsracks were abandoned. They’ve become magnets for trash, drugs being stashed in them, and vandalism. Some of them were becoming a nuisance.” She noted that Public Works met with the publishers of all the papers that were renting a box in the city newsracks (for $50 per box per year) to give them a heads-up about the newsrack removals before Clear Channel started taking them down.

Community reaction to the removal of the newsracks is mixed. Most of the newsracks weren’t highly used, as print readership declined and newsracks became receptacles for graffiti and garbage. This also isn’t the first time that city-operated newsracks have been removed; Clear Channel has consolidated and winnowed hundreds of racks over the last decade as newspaper distribution has reduced and print titles have folded.

Those impacted most directly are independent neighborhood papers that relied on the newsracks for visibility and distribution, and regular print readers like Ngarngad. Yet some say that having newsracks in a visible public place was important, even if they were underutilized.

The most visible remaining newsracks are the yellow Chronicle boxes and the red Examiner boxes. Photo by Julia Gitis

“It’s a tragic loss for the general public,” said Juan Gonzales, founder of bilingual paper El Tecolote. “Removing the newsracks eliminates the public and neighborhood knowing that these newspapers exist. It takes away visibility and access, which is critical for smaller and independent newspapers.”

Alexis Terrazas, editor of El Tecolote, said his paper was found at the city-operated newsracks at both the 24th Street and 16th Street BART stations. Both racks are now gone. “I’ve gotten a few emails from readers saying, ‘Hey, where did your papers go?’ I do want the paper to be accessible in a central location.”

He already distributes 10,000 copies of El Tecolote biweekly to local businesses in San Francisco and the East Bay. And just moving online won’t address all the community’s needs. “Having a bilingual voter guide in print is valuable. People can physically take it to the polls with them,” said Terrazas.

“Fewer people being able to pick up the paper– it’s a First Amendment issue,” said Paul Kozakiewicz, founder of the Sunset Beacon and Richmond Review. “Nothing moves papers like racks on the streets. The city keeps whittling down our circulation.”

Michael Durand, publisher of the Beacon and Review, isn’t too worried about the newsracks going away, however. His delivery team disseminates the two neighborhood papers to around 26,000 homes each month and used to place around 14,000 in city newsracks.

“I’ve been around for a long time, and I don’t get too upset. I focus on solutions.” He’s on the lookout for local merchants who will carry the papers in their stores, to replace the city newsracks as his additional distribution hubs. He already got the Tennessee Grill and Great Hall Hardware on board.

Glenn Gullmes, publisher of the West Portal Monthly, sees the removals as the latest continuation of a long-running trend. “The city has been consolidating and removing newsracks for years. Some of the best locations have already been removed, where people could grab a paper on their way to work.” In 2016, Public Works stated that the consolidations were to “reduce sidewalk clutter and improve the appearance of San Francisco streetscapes.”

Before 2002, newspapers in San Francisco managed their own individual free-standing newsracks, and the sidewalks were cluttered with them. “The sprawling chaotic chattering of boxes was symbolic of a thriving press and media,” said Steven Moss, publisher of the Potrero View. “You’d walk past everything from national to local, neighborhood or regional media, all fighting for your attention. It was the physical civic engagement. When physicality is lost, it’s less a part of our lives in a civic way.”

In 1998, Mayor Willie Brown proposed to consolidate most of the free-standing newsracks into fixed-pedestal newsracks in an effort to declutter the streets. The proposal was met with a mixture of approval and consternation. Some local publishers prepared lawsuits saying the consolidation of newsracks threatened their businesses and their first amendment rights of freedom of the press. The Board of Supervisors ultimately approved the Clear Channel contract.

With the demise of print media, city newsracks have often been reduced to serving as de-facto garbage bins. Photo by Julia Gitis

After how controversial and hard-fought the newsrack consolidation was 20 years ago, the city is now undoing Brown’s efforts to clear up the sidewalks as we go back to the era of free-standing newsracks. A few days after her favorite city newsrack disappeared, Ngarangad saw the Examiner’s bright red free-standing newsrack pop up a couple of blocks away in her Inner Sunset neighborhood. And a few days after that, the Chronicle’s bright yellow newsrack, which demands $3 for a newspaper and only accepts quarters, appeared too. But it’s unlikely there will ever be enough free-standing newsracks to cause a nuisance again.

The yellow and red newsracks will remain the most visible across the city. Bill Nagel, publisher of the San Francisco Chronicle, says his paper is only placing 38 newsracks throughout town, with no plans to add more. “It’s convenient for the reader when there’s no retail location nearby, but the street racks are just a small fraction of our business. It’s more and more digital.”

Neighborhood papers will find it harder to get back into public spaces. “You need a million-dollar insurance policy to put a free-standing newsrack on the sidewalk,” says Durand, which the Beacon and Review can’t easily afford.

Moss, who has a dozen free-standing Potrero View newsracks around Potrero Hill, says “the problem is they’re constantly graffitied. And we get ticketed regularly. We spend around $1,000 a year painting and repainting our boxes. Local businesses are a much friendlier place to put our newspaper, and it reinforces the whole merchant-community vibe.”

Some free-standing newsracks remain.The blue box is for neighborhood paper Potrero View. Photo by Julia Gitis

Kozakiewicz thinks the public should demand more answers about Clear Channel’s contract and how it profits from ads around the city. “As part of that deal in 2002, Clear Channel got ads on all the bus racks too. So now they get to keep all their bus ads, but without any responsibility for maintaining ad-free newsracks around San Francisco for neighborhood papers.”

Clear Channel and the Department of Public Works did not respond to questions about the contract.

As for Ngarangad, she emailed the editor of the Sunset Beacon, and he responded with a list of local businesses where she can still find her neighborhood paper.