September is upon us and fall lurks ominously around the corner.

Fortunately, we have Labor Day weekend and a smörgåsbord of events to distract us from the passing of our gloriously foggy summer. Take a look at our list of some of this week’s choicest neighborhood goings-on – overflowing with art, exercise, and shows aplenty.

New businesses in the neighborhood

Photo by Carolyn Stein.

El Rey Taquiza Artesanal is open for business! The new Mexican eatery can be found on the former site of Myriad Gastropub, on 21st and Mission Streets. And to celebrate their launch, El Ray is festooning patrons with complimentary tacos today, Friday, and Saturday – so head over while the snacks are flowing.

Italian sandwich shop Limoncello also opened up a new location on 24th Street last month, while retaining their original location in the Tenderloin.

“The Animals Are Watching” opens today

Image courtesy of Fuzz E Grant.

Local artist Fuzz E Grant’s latest online exhibition opens today. Her art, created largely from found materials and often featuring animals quietly disapproving of our human ways, will be available to peruse until November 30.

Fuzz will be launching the exhibition with an artist talk over Zoom from 4 to 5 p.m. this Saturday. You can sign up for the Zoom link by emailing a request to info@thinkround.org.

Last-chance-to-see exhibition

Image courtesy of Refugee Eye.

Artist Lara Aburamadan’s Rihla رحلة exhibit is closing at the end of Friday, so this is your last chance to soak in her self portraits at the Refugee Eye gallery at 849 Valencia Street.

With Rihla, meaning a journey in Arabic, Aburamadan worked to create a world that is “far away from the social, religious, and political restrictions she regularly experiences as a woman and an artist.” Entrance is free and the gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find out more about the gallery and the exhibit on the Refugee Eye website.

Another last-chance-to-see exhibition

Image courtesy of Catharine Clark Gallery.

Artist Ana Teresa Fernández’s “At The Edge Of Distance” exhibition at the Catharine Clark Gallery is coming to a close on Saturday. Her work “explores human perseverance against physical separation, political divide, and borders.”

The exhibition is free to view from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. You can find out more on the gallery website, and read about the artist in this San Francisco Chronicle profile.

Friday night bike party

Photo courtesy of SF Bike Party.

San Francisco’s monthly bike party is setting off from 5M park in SoMa this Friday at 8 p.m. The ten-mile route will wend its way west to Golden Gate Park, and then will run along the north of the Mission to Crane Cove Park.

Organized by volunteer bike enthusiasts, the party is free and open to all levels of biking experience. There will be stops along the way to rest (and maybe even dance).

You can find more information about the route on the SF Bike Party website.

DUI Saturation Patrol

SFPD will be conducting DUI saturation patrols on Friday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Drivers caught driving impaired by drugs or alcohol could face fines of up to $10,000, DUI classes, or even jail time, “not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out,” the police noted in their press release.

All of which is to say, drive safe and don’t get too carried away with end-of-week celebrations!

Art Walk along Clement Street

Image courtesy of Art Walk SF.

From noon until 5 p.m. this Saturday, dozens of artists and vendors are setting up shop in Richmond for this month’s Art Walk.

Stalls, workshops, and kids’ art activities will all be jostling for space along Clement Street from Arguello to 4th, with almost a score of local businesses also signed up to participate. Entrance is free, and you can find more details on where to find particular artists on the Art Walk website.

Find Eternal Love at Z Below

Culture vultures are being spoiled this weekend. You can keep the art bonanza going on Sunday, with a one-night-only reading of Karen Bender’s “Eternal Love” short story at 5 p.m.

The Word for Word Performing Arts Company will be staging the performance at Z Below, the 85-seat theater on Florida and Mariposa Streets. The story is about a woman with Down Syndrome navigating love and marriage in 1960s America, and the cast “brings together theater-workers all along the spectrum of neurodiversity.”

You can purchase tickets here for a recommended $25 fee.

One-on-one with Brooke Jenkins

Photo courtesy of Manny’s.

Next Tuesday at Manny’s cafe, newly appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins will be taking part in a “fireside chat” to talk about her upcoming plans for San Francisco.

In person tickets are $12, and a Zoom link costs $5. Complimentary tickets are available upon request. You can find out more about the event and book tickets here.

Bookmobile at Garfield playground

Photo courtesy of San Francisco Public Library.

The San Francisco Public Library YouthMobile is coming to the Mission next Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. It will be parked up at Garfield playground, offering oodles of kids’ books as well as signing young people up for library cards.

The bookmobile will be hosting a “high-energy” storytime for your child at 10:30 a.m. too. For more information, and to see where else the bookmobile will visit, check the San Francisco Public Library website.