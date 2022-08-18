Another week, another slew of events happening in the area. With no time to waste, let’s go into it.

Opening Reception at 111 Minna Gallery

111 Minna is debuting two solo exhibition shows today at 5 p.m. Alex Huxley, whose work is likely familiar if you frequent the gallery, is releasing a display entitled “Above it All” that features “surreal paintings of animals and space-gear-clad figures roaming in the least likely of place.”

His work will be showcased alongside Robert Bowens’s “Blasphemous Nature” which depicts “mechanized and jewel-encrusted creatures.”

Artist Talk Tuesdays at the Drawing Room Annex

Swing by 780 Valencia St. between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesdays to listen to artists discuss the current work from the gallery’s Land and Up In Arms exhibitions. Each artist will spend 10 to 15 minutes discussing their contribution to the show that explores themes of women’s justice and reproductive rights. Attendance is free but seats are limited. Be sure to RSVP in advance.

Clean the Streets with your Mission neighbors!

On August 28th, flock to 24th Street at 10 a.m. to join a community clean-up of the neighborhood. It’s a great way to shower the Mission with love and spend time with neighbors.

Fireside hat with New District Attorney Brooke Jenkins

There’s been a ton of drama around Brooke Jenkins and the District Attorney’s Office over the past few months. If you’ve had trouble wrapping your head around it all, you’re not alone. Jenkins is grabbing a seat at Manny’s on September 6 at X p.m. to chat with the public about her latest job as San Francisco’s lead prosecutor and her visions for the city.

Super Heroes in Our Backyard

“Mixing elements of a rock concert and musical theater, The Red Shades tells the story of Ida, a teenage trans girl, who runs away from her small-town life to join a gang of trans superheroes squatting in the Tenderloin.

The musical, hosted by Z Space, is a retelling of the Compton Cafeteria Riots that occurred in the late 1960s, according to the Executive Director of Z Space. The show runs from Oct. 13 to Nov. 5, at the main stage of the studio at 450 Florida St. Tickets scale from free to $50 – as usual, pay what you can.

Fall Registration for Dance Mission’s Youth Program is open

Looking to tap, tap, your feet? Registration for Dance Mission Theatre’s Youth Program and Grrrl Brigade is open for this upcoming Fall! This year the program is offering courses for a variety of dance styles like Hip Hop, Somba, Taiko, and more.

There are classes for kids and teens of all ages, but slots fill up fast so be sure hurry to sign up. Financial Aid is available upon request.

YBCA Dreamseed

On Aug. 26th, celebrate all day long with Yerba Buena Center for the Arts as it presents workshops by 10 local arts designed to address racial justice and climate equity. The series is free and open for the public to explore: ranging from an interactive dance floor that produces music by movement, to a photo series on immigration, and more.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m at YBCA’s Third and Mission courtyard.

Thoughts from a Black Mad Hatter

Z Space presents a one-man show focusing on “ the thoughts of an American Black Dandy.” The play, which will be put on a final show on Sunday, Aug. 21, features hip-hop theater, poems, and monologues in a performance by Michael Wayne Turner III. The theater is located at XXX.

Catch the last three shows at 7:30 p.m. every day this weekend

Tickets are now half-off.