Support local youth art exhibit

Artist in Education debuts its summer exhibition “Half Light” today at Southern Exposure.

This one-on-one mentorship art program will display the work of youth artists and teaching artists who used various mediums to tap into the theme of identity, evolving histories, and personal growth.

Come celebrate their artwork for free at the opening exhibition from 5 p.m to 7 p.m at Southern Exposure at 330 20th Street.

Learn more details about the exhibition here.

Bissap Baobab

Need plans for Friday night? Dance the night away at Little Boabab at 3388 19th St. for Calle Diecinueve Flamenco.

On August 6th, this Mission hot spot will be featuring live Flamenco music from local artists and dancing from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Better yet: there’s no entrance fee.

Check out the music line-up here.

Succession Art and Design Pop-up Show

Succession Art and Design is turning 15 years old this month and celebrating by converting a San Francisco storefront into an art gallery of work dedicated to the city.

Visit the pop-up show at 307 Cortland Avenue in Bernal Heights between August 4th and August 7th to appreciate local artists or to purchase from the clothing collection and artwork.

The venue is open for select hours throughout the week, so here’s when to stop by.

Word for Word’s Off the Page

In the mood to watch a free play? Come watch Word for Word Off the Page’s staged reading of Monster’s of the Sea by Danticat and directed by Margo Hall at the Z Space venue on 499 Alabama St on August 8th.

Hosted by the non-profit art performance organization Z Space, Off the Page gives audience members the first look at upcoming projects and a chance to participate in the production process by offering feedback.

Attend the events for free or make a $25 donation online or in person.

Reserve your seat here.

Mission Cultural Center’s Gala

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts is celebrating nearly half a century of sharing artwork with the San Francisco community with an exclusive west coast gallery.

The center will kick off its “45th Anniversary Gala 2022” with the premiere of Mayan Rulers in the Heart of Mission exhibition on Friday, August 12th. The collection was crafted by sculptor Manuel Palos from “Joan W. Patten’s casts and rubbings of the original artifacts in Guatemala.” For the first time, they will be on display.

Participants of this V.I.P event will also enjoy cocktails, live entertainment, merch, and more. Single ticket pricing starts at $100.

Find more details about the gala here.

Rise, Sun Flowers art gallery

There are two more weeks left to visit the Ukraine-inspired sunflower exhibit right here in the Mission. The closing reception takes place on August 13th at Luna Rienne Gallery on 22nd St.

This group exhibition of 27 Bay area artists, organized by D Young V and Mykola Bereza is a celebration of the Bay area and Ukraine culture while also a fundraiser for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Hearts of Ukraine a Bay-Area-based organization that sends supplies to hospitals, refugee centers, and other at-risk areas around Ukraine. The Sun Flower’s oil is a crucial component in Ukraine’s economy and has been used as a symbol of peace since the disarmament of Ukraine in 1987. At that time, Ukraine had then had the world’s most significant nuclear arsenal.

Learn more about the show and schedule here.

Local artist to perform at Make Out Room

Oakland-based musician Saint Solitude ( also known as Dup Crosson) is set to perform his new single “Sugar Pill” at the Make Out Room on August 14th.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m and show tickets are priced at $10. Crosson will perform songs from his latest album alongside other acts. Read the show details here.