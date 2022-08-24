826 Valencia Block Party

Have you ever been to 826 Valencia, a.k.a the writing center that also acts as a pirate supply store? Well, if you haven’t been, then you should definitely go. And their upcoming block party is the perfect opportunity to get to know the non-profit!

This Saturday, Aug. 27 from 12 to 4 p.m., 826 Valencia will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Valencia between 19th and 20th streets. The day will be filled with carnival games, live music, giant board games and readings by student authors. Register for free here.

Cumbia Takeover

Don’t walk – dance on over to Kimbara at 3380 19th St. between Mission and Capp streets this Thursday and every Thursday for a cumbia takeover! The cumbia class begins at 9:15 p.m. AND get your first drink for free when you attend! You can get tickets ahead of time and pay $5 or get your tickets at the door and pay $10.

Free South

San Francisco Parks Alliance in collaboration with Noise pop will host Due South, a free outdoor concert series. The concerts will take place at the historic Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park. The first artists, Marbledeye & Deafheaven, will perform on August 27. Thao and Ruby Ibarra will perform on Sept. 17. The final concert will take place on Oct. 8 and will feature Ozomatli and La Misa Negra. All the concerts will begin at 3 p.m. There will also be catering from local businesses and a bike valet.

More information about Due South can be found here.

Pop Up Artist Table + Artwalk

The Drawing Room, a local gallery with locations at 780 Valencia Street and 210 Clement Street, will be participating in the ARTWALK SF event in the Inner Richmond on Sept. 3 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

As part of the event, The Drawing room is looking for a few maker-artists to set up a pop-up table in “The Drawing Zone.” If you are an artist and you want to participate in “The Drawing Zone,” email Renée DeCarlo at renee@drawingroomsf.com for more information.

Sofar Sounds x Manny’s

Discover new local artists at Manny’s this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Bring a friend or family member and enjoy live music. More details can be found here.

Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema Line Up

The Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema returns next month with a line up full of short films, animation, music videos and documentaries. The first film screening will be on Sept. 9 at the Bernal Recreation Center. The next screening will be on Sept. 10 at Precita Park. The third and final screening will be held at Bernal Heights Park on Sept. 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. for all three screenings, and the film starts rolling at 7 p.m. All the screenings are free. More information can be found here.

Live Music + Fundraiser at Slate Bar

Come enjoy cocktails and live music from the local band Magic School Busk all while supporting two important causes. Trisha Thadani, reporter at the San Francisco Chronicle, will co-host a fundraiser with the band Magic School Busk on Sept. 16 at 8:00 p.m at Slate Bar on 16th and Mission streets.

Thadani will be fundraising for the Liberation Institute, a local organization that provides discounted and/or free therapy to those who otherwise would not have been able to afford it. Magic School Busk will be fundraising for EduSkate, a youth outreach and after school program at the SF Skate Club Hub that provides middle school and high school students with homework support, arts enrichment, mentoring and a safe space.

Tickets to the event are available here.

Precita Eyes Muralists Youth Arts Courses

Precita Eyes Muralists will host a youth drawing and painting class Tuesdays from Sept. 13 to Oct. 18. This class, designed for ages 6 to 13, will go from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. One class costs $15, but the whole course is $90. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Register here.



Precita Eyes Muralists will also be hosting an urban youth graffiti and muralism course from Sept. 15 to Oct. 20. Learn wildstyle lettering, street art, and the craft of painting outdoors every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. One class costs $15, but the whole course is $90. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Register here.