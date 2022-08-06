Welcome back to your friendly neighborhood news quiz.
With today’s seven questions, we’re recapping the last seven days of Mission Local coverage. From illegal vending to public housing to monkeypox, how well have you been keeping up with what’s going on in your neighborhood?
DATA REPORTER. Will was born in the UK and studied English at Oxford University. After a few years in publishing, he absconded to the USA where he studied data journalism in New York. Will has strong views on healthcare, the environment, and the Oxford comma.