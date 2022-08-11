“Rivera in America” Film Screening

In conjunction with their ongoing Richmond Art Center’s exhibit Emmy Lou Packard: Artist of Conscience, the center will host a film screening of “Rivera in America” by filmmaker and exhibit curator Rick Tejada-Flores. The film tracks Rivera’s artistic legacy in America and features interviews with artist Emmy Lou Packard. The event will be held at 2540 Barrett Avenue in Richmond, CA. The screening is free and open to the public. More information on the event can be found here.

Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts Turns 45

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts will host a gala this Friday to celebrate their 45th anniversary. The gala will unveil the center’s new exhibit “Mayan Rulers in the Heart of the Mission – Reyes Mayas en el Corazón De La Mission.” The exhibit portrays bas relief masterpieces created by the Mayan people in the 9th and 10th centuries, connecting Mission residents who trace their roots to Guatemala and southern Mexico with the iconography of their ancestors.

Tickets to the gala are sold out, but residents can still visit the exhibit at Mission and 24th streets. Hours of operation vary by day. Visit their website for more information.

Black and Pink Letter Writing + Candle Making Workshop

Stop by Sour Cherry Comics, located at 16th and Valencia streets, this Saturday to write birthday cards to incarcerated queer and trans people. The event will last from 1 to 5 p.m. and all materials will be provided.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 6:00 p.m., Sour Cherry Comics will also host a candle making workshop with Maya – a Bay Area artist. Learn how to make your own magical candle!

Jam Night!

Do you like music? Do you like dancing? Do you like jamming? How about all three?

Head on over to the Drawing Room Annex on 19th and Valencia streets this Friday for a night of Latin and Cuban music. Eduardo Corzo, a local to the Mission for many years, will be jamming out with other Mission District musicians. Swing by to either join the jam session or just hang out! Further event details can be found here.

Rep. Adam Schiff Coming to Manny’s

Adam Schiff, the Representative for California’s 28th Congressional District, will be celebrating the paperback release of his book “Midnight in Washington” at Manny’s on Thursday, August 18.

The memoir is an eye-witness account of treacherous moments during the Trump presidency with a strong focus on Trump’s first impeachment trial. You can buy tickets to the event here.

Manny’s is located at 16th and Valencia streets. The event will take place from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Creative Discovery Workshop

Registration for The Mission Arts Center’s Creative Discovery Workshop opens August 20 at 10 a.m. The workshop features an exciting array of tools and skills to explore topics in science, technology, engineering, nature and robotics for 7-12 year olds. The after school program will take place every Wednesday at Treat Avenue and 20th Street from 4 to 5:30 p.m. from Sept. 7 to Oct. 5. Link to sign up is here. Spots are limited.

Valencia Bikeway Improvements

As part of an ongoing project to improve bike safety on Valencia Street, SFMTA is finalizing designs this month for its quick-build projects. After finalizing designs, SFMTA will host an open house in September where community members can share input on the projects before their implementation. More information about the Valencia Bikeway Improvements can be found here.

Call for Artists

BART is looking for California-based artists who create anime/manga style digital media to help promote public transit in the Bay Area and engage younger audiences. The budget for artist fees will range from $500 to $5,000. The call for submissions is open until Aug. 24. To find out how to submit your work, click the link here.

The City Reawakens

Luna Rienne Gallery at 22nd and Valencia streets will feature a new art exhibit from Aug. 20 to Sept. 25. The exhibit, titled “The City Reawakens,” chronicles San Francisco during Covid lockdown and the city’s process of reawakening. The opening reception will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit Luna Rienne Gallery’s website to find out more info.