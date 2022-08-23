Mario Gomez Sanchez, 63, was shot dead early Sunday morning at 19th and Mission streets. Three other victims were injured in the shooting.

Three of the four victims who suffered from gunshot wounds were transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. One of the victims was treated and released at the scene.

Despite lifesaving efforts by medical personnel, Sanchez succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to a statement put out by the San Francisco Police Department.

According to the San Francisco Standard, Sanchez was shot while getting tacos at the corner of 19th and Mission streets. A local worker present at the scene said Sanchez was working as a bottle collector for a bar in the Mission that night. Bystanders tried to intervene in the shooting by throwing rocks and bottles at four alleged suspects, who police believed were part of a botched robbery attempt.



No arrests have been made, and this remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

The SFPD’s data on crime can be found here.