A driver in a seafoam green Prius struck and pinned a woman to the wall of a Shell station convenience store on Thursday, and caused serious injuries according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

At 3:54 p.m., San Francisco police officers arrived at the Shell to find a woman suffering from serious injuries. When Mission Local subsequently visited the station, the Prius was still crashed against the exterior of the gas station convenience store, near the Food Mart section, its hood crumpled from the impact.

The neighborhood alert app Citizen pushed a notification at 4:19 p.m. stating an “incident” occurred at Mission and Randall streets. According to multiple notifications on the app, the driver allegedly crashed his car into a wall, and then the woman. The woman was allegedly “trapped” underneath the car, according to Citizen. Neither police nor fire personnel confirmed this.

The driver doesn’t appear to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca wrote in an email. The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Rueca said.

Officers attended to the victim, who was then transported to General Hospital. No specific injuries were listed, according to Rueca.

Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

At about 5:45 p.m., a tow truck was removing the Prius from the gas station convenience store’s Food Mart section. As the tow truck began picking up the car, a piece of the hood cracked and fell off. The convenience store seemed unscathed for the most part, and workers still carried on inside.

A few officers were on scene, and declined to give more information about the incident. It was unclear if the driver remained on scene.

The area leading into the convenience store remained blocked off, though the gas stalls were available to the public. No witnesses appeared to be at the Shell Station.

The manager who was present during the accident had left work, and a call by Mission Local to his cell has not yet been returned.

This story is breaking and may be updated. It was updated at 7:00 p.m., with confirmation that the woman was pinned by the car.

The SFPD Traffic Company is actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

