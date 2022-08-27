On Thursday at 4:26 p.m., police officers chased and detained an armed robbery suspect near Garfield Park.

Officers said they “observed” a man who they suspected of armed robbery park his red sedan outside Rubin’s Market, a liquor store on Folsom and 26th Streets.

When the officers tried to detain the suspect, he ran, according to the police report. They successfully detained him a block away, the report said.

Two SFPD vehicles, one unmarked police car and a paramedic van were parked a block east and just outside of Garfield Park at 5:00 p.m.. At least six officers were present.

A woman nearby said she did not see the chase, but said in Spanish that she believed a gun was fired at some point.

The suspect’s abandoned car, its trunk open, sat In front of Rubin’s Market at 26th and Folsom Streets at about 5:00 p.m. A San Francisco police car was parked directly behind the red sedan, and separate five officers stood by talking. A woman on the corner, who declined to be named, confirmed it was an armed robbery case but did not know where the robbery occurred. She declined to add more details.

A man who asked not to be named said sometimes folks get robbed at Garfield Park, though usually late at night.

An employee at Rubin’s Market said he did not see anything, nor did he see a man with a gun.

This story is breaking and may be updated.

Police officers and a paramedic appeared at a scene associated with an armed robbery suspect. Photo by Annika Hom, taken Aug. 26, 2022.