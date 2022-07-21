An unidentified man was admitted to San Francisco General Hospital on Wednesday in critical condition, according to the Department of Public Health.

The man is estimated to be about 66 years old. He was found by the San Francisco Fire Department on the evening of Saturday, July 16 around Golden Gate University, at 546 Mission St. between 1st and 2nd streets.

According to a DPH press release, the man appears to be white, with light brown eyes. He is 5’2 and weighs about 130 lb.

What happened between the date the man was found on Mission Street and the date he was admitted to the hospital in critical condition is still unclear. Mission Local has reached out to the Department of Public Health for more information.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the hospital’s sheriff’s department at 628-206-8063.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.