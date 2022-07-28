Mission District teen Ernesto Najera Sanchez, 19, has been missing since Monday, July 25.

Sanchez, who stands about 5 feet tall, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at a jobs training program in South Berkeley. The summer program was held at Youth Spirit Artworks near Alcatraz Avenue and Adeline Street.

Isaac Najera, Sanchez’s brother, said his brother went alone to his program in Berkeley and took the bus and BART there as usual. Sanchez was reportedly wearing black pants, and a dark green shirt over a white long sleeve shirt.

Najera said his brother hangs out near 16th and Mission streets and around the Civic Center neighborhood, and friends have told him that Sanchez also frequents Haight Street and Golden Gate Park.

According to his friends at his arts program, Sanchez said he was headed to Civic Center on Monday afternoon, Najera said.

Sanchez lives with his family in the Mission District, near 24th and Bartlett streets. Najera said his mother contacted the SFPD and filed a missing persons report.

“It’s very hard for us, we are praying and praying he comes home soon,” said Najera.

“Youth Spirit Artworks has greatly appreciated Ernesto’s involvement in our program,” said executive director Sally Hindman. “We are very concerned and hope every effort can be made to find him. We hope to see him again soon.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sanchez’s brother Isaac Najera at 415-910-7831.