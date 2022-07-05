Morning fog in Dolores Park
Fog in Dolores Park. Photo by Mike Schuller.

Follow Us

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

  1. Mike, Mike, Mike! Again, I offer you my highest accolade: I wish I’d taken that shot!
    The fog. The park. The solitude. Beautiful!

    Reply
Leave a comment
Please keep your comments short and civil. We will zap comments that fail to adhere to these short and very easy-to-follow rules.

Your email address will not be published.