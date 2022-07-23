On any day during the afternoon, you can catch Alex Romero, a senior astudent at Leadership High School, shooting free-throws on the basketball court at Jose Coronado Playground, at 21st Street near Folsom Street. The 17 year old wears a black hoodie, purple mesh shorts and gray Kyrie Irving basketball shoes.

“My feet are too wide for these shoes,” he tells me while dribbling a faded Spalding basketball.

“Wanna play a game of 21?”

“Sure. Let’s run it,” he says, rolling the ball toward my feet.

With the ball slightly deflated, I take a semi-contested jump shot and sink the ball.

“Nice one,” Romero says.

That was the last time I scored.

A Mission native, Romero has played basketball all his life. He plays baseball a little bit, too, “but it’s not basketball,” he says. His favorite position is small forward; the player who does a little bit of everything on the court.

“I used to play center because I was bigger than everyone else. I need to get taller and improve my athletic ability,” he says. Romero moves to the right, then crosses over and goes to the basket for a left-handed layup. The ball pulls a toilet bowl, but falls out. Romero grunts.

“I was robbed,” he says as he spreads his hands out for his defensive stance.

“Do you care if I take the ball back to the three-point line?” I ask, clarifying the rules of the game.

“A lot of people make it a big deal to take it back. I don’t really care, let’s just play,” he says.

Romero’s road to getting taller goes far beyond just being able to play more positions. His goal is to go to school on a basketball scholarship and ultimately, play in the NBA.

“I want to not only have fun playing basketball, but I also want to represent where I come from,” he says.

Like most of his peers, he favors Warriors all-star Steph Curry, but he really appreciates and looks up to lesser-known players in the league.

“A lot of really great players are often overlooked because of the all-stars on the team. Look at Andrew Wiggins; he’s overlooked, but he’s a great player!” he says. Romero pulls up to the free-throw line for a jump shot; the ball drops right into the net.

“I would be so happy if I made it to the NBA, that would be amazing,” he wears a wide smile and looks off into the distance. “The first thing I would do is get my mother something. Either my mom or dad, or just anyone in my family. I would get them something before I get it for myself,” he says.