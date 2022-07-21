Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out our Neighborhood Notes to see what’s happening in the Mission!

MX3 Fitness Opens

MX3 Fitness has officially opened its facility in the Mission District! The LGBTQ-owned gym is located at 3166 16th St. between Valencia and Guerrero Streets. The Mission location features personal training, on-your-own workout monthly memberships and nutrition coaching. MX3 Fitness in the Mission is a 2,000 sq. ft., gym with lofted ceilings and a bright interior. Unique to the city, the facility features five individual “fitness zones” which aren’t shared with other patrons.

Seven Stills

Head over to Seven Stills at 100 Hopper St., San Francisco’s only distillery and brewery, for two special events!

On Sunday, July 24, Seven Stills will celebrate the launch of their new Pangea Seed Pale Ale, created in collaboration with Pangea Seed. Enjoy free live music by Mayan Dynasty, live mural painting from local artist Joey Rose and free games in Seven Stills’ courtyard. The party will last from 3pm to 6pm. $1 off all Pangea Seed beer at the event. Seven Stills will donate $1 from every six-pack sold to support the Pangea Seed Sea Walls project.

Ever wondered how Seven Stills makes their award-winning alcohol? Master Distiller Cameron McDonald knows a thing or two about that…and he can take you on a tour of the distillery! On Thursday, July 28, join McDonald to learn how Seven Stills makes their whiskey and other spirits. After the tour, chef Roque Mendoza will cook you a 5-course dinner. The event costs $79 per person.

El Farolito’s Grand Opening in North Beach

El Farolito will have their grand opening in North Beach at 1230 Grant Ave. this Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. If you find yourself in the area tomorrow around that time, stop by for some delicious tacos.

A Baker’s Dozen: An Epic Bake Sale

This Saturday at 2 p.m., Casements Bar at 2351 Mission St. will be hosting a special fundraising event featuring baked goods from some of SF’s best bakeries and home bakers, special drinks and live performances by No More Jazz Van and The Henry Co. A portion of the bar will be donated to the following reproductive health organizations: Sister Song: National Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective, National Network of Abortion Funds and Repro Legal Defense Fund.

‘Let’s Talk Trash’

Have you seen San Francisco’s new prototype trash cans put out by the SF Public Works department? Do you have strong opinions on them? Do you have no idea what we’re talking about?

Either way, Manny’s at 16th and Valencia streets will be hosting a discussion with SF Public Works on the city’s new trash cans! Come share your thoughts and learn about the future of San Francisco’s trash cans. The discussion will take place on Tuesday, July 26 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

‘Diego Rivera’s America’ at the SF MOMA

Opened just this past weekend, “Diego Rivera’s America” is a captivating presentation spanning two defining decades of Rivera’s career. Draw compelling connections between the artist’s sketches, paintings, and murals, learn about Rivera’s special presence in the Bay Area, and feel for yourself his belief in the power of art to change the world. The exhibit will be open until Jan. 2, 2023.

You can also read our coverage of Diego Rivera’s influence on artists in the Mission District here.

The Drawing Room

The Drawing Room, a nonprofit arts organization located at 780 Valencia St., will open two new exhibitions on July 30. The first exhibition, LAND, explores our relationship to the environment and human justice issues. The second exhibition, Up in ARMS, will explore calls for reproductive rights both domestically and globally. Opening reception for both exhibits will be on July 30 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Drawing Room also just opened up their new space on 210 Clement St. and will host their official grand opening in September.



The Drawing Room is also putting out a call for donations for one of their interns: Aysia Tiger. The young artist and recent high school graduate is looking for financial assistance to help her attend Maine College of Art and Design. Link to her gofundme here.