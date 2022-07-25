DA Brooke Jenkins speaks at Ping Yuen, Chinatown
DA Brooke Jenkins speaks at Ping Yuen public housing’s second annual summer block party in Chinatown. Photo by Yujie Zhou. Taken July 23, 2022.

At a celebratory Saturday Chinatown event, newly installed DA Brooke Jenkins promised her largely monolingual Chinese audience to “bring all the bandits who attacked Asians and our community to justice.” 

At least that’s what her interpreter said. 

That translator has been confirmed as mayoral staffer Mason Lee, who was photographed on the dais along with the speakers.

In actuality, Jenkins’ speech did not contain any direct references to the Chinese community, instead focusing on more general matters. “Our office is dedicated to keeping everyone in San Francisco safe,” she said at the Saturday event. “No longer will we just allow people to walk around feeling like they’re going to be targeted because of who they are.” 

This broad statement was translated into the above remark about rounding up bandits who preyed on Asians. The translator veered from Jenkins’ broad, innocuous speech at least three times.

Translated

Cantonese

Original

speech

I am your newly appointed District

Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, and I just

want to say hello.

 

I look forward to meeting as many of

you as I can. But I want you to know

that, from this point forward, our

office is dedicated to keeping

everyone in San Francisco safe. No

longer will we just allow people to

walk around feeling like they’re going

to be targeted because of who they

are. We’re going to work hard to

continue to reform what’s necessary

in the system, but to do it responsibly,

so that it doesn’t come at the expense

of our safety.

 

Please feel free to reach

out to my office and let them know if

there’s something that we can be doing

better. But from this point forward, our

number one priority is keeping

everyone in this city safe.

Since she took office, her top priority

has been making sure our community

is safe.

 

She also wants everybody to

understand that she will bring all the

bandits who attacked our Asians and

attacked our community to justice.

 

She hopes that everyone will continue

to be safe.

Chart by Will Jarrett. Translation from Cantonese to English by Yujie Zhou. Original translation into Cantonese by Mason Lee: 由她上任以来，亦是第一个最重要的事件就是确保我们社区的安全。也是希望大家明白，她将会对所有攻击我们亚裔和攻击我们的社区的匪徒绳之以法。希望大家会继续安全下去。

Jenkins made her brief remarks at the second annual block party of the Ping Yuen Public Housing complex in Chinatown. The event, a “Unity Block Party” aimed at “bringing Chinese & Black Residents together to promote race harmony and community,” drew a cadre of top elected officials in the city, including Mayor London Breed and Supervisors Aaron Peskin and Connie Chan. 

The vast majority of the audience was composed of monolingual elderly Chinese residents, a demographic that fears anti-Asian attacks in a community where residents have been disturbed by safety issues for a long time. Only a relatively small number of African Americans attended. 

The DA and the mayor were among the few speakers at the event to have translators. Instead, Police Chief Bill Scott and City Attorney David Chiu spoke to the crowd in English, offering good wishes and fond memories of Chinatown.

Lee’s interpretation for Breed, who spoke for nine minutes, largely hewed to the line of what the mayor said. That was sharply different when Jenkins took the podium, though Lee interpreted for both of them.

Mission Local is told that Lee translates for politicians other than Breed as a courtesy, and does so extemporaneously. Jenkins does not appear to have shared a script beforehand and does not likely know how her remarks were translated.

Mayoral staffer Mason Lee, the man standing at the back left of the dais, interpreted for both the mayor and the DA in Chinatown. Photo by Yujie Zhou. Taken July 23, 2022.

While the DA didn’t say any word that had faintest connection to criminals or lawbreakers, the translator inserted the word “匪徒.” This can be translated as “bandits” or even “gangsters.” The use of such strong language was jarring, considering the celebratory tone of Jenkins’ actual speech, which fit the festive mood of the event.

Again, while Jenkins said “our office is dedicated to keeping everyone in San Francisco safe,” the translator deployed the phrase “绳之以法.” This could be translated as “bringing to justice” people who attacked Asians. The translator notably promised the new DA would bring “all” (“所有”) the attackers to justice. Separate and apart from what “justice” might mean, this language departs notably from the wording used in Jekins’ actual speech.

The sauced-up translation didn’t trigger any special reaction from the audience. Many may not have paid much attention to the DA’s speech, instead focusing on the crowds of onlookers, or the dancers’ brightly colored dresses. Still, for monolingual senior citizens, the 30 seconds of Cantonese translation offered a chance to learn about Jenkins and her platform before she runs in the reelection this fall.

Veteran politicos said that Chinese translators veering off script for monolingual audiences — with both the audience and the non-Chinese politician being none the wiser — is not uncommon. Jenkins’ continued reliance on the mayor and her staff was also questioned.

“It’s important to bring your own translator to the event,” Mission Local was told. “Sometimes translators like to rile people up, they’re doing a rah-rah. And you’re at their mercy.” 

