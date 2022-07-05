A July 4 celebration turned into frenzy early Tuesday morning as revelers started a bonfire in the middle of the street at 24th and Harrison.

When officers arrived at 12:39 a.m. and tried to disperse the crowd, the party goers began throwing bottles and setting off explosive devices in the direction of the officers, according to San Francisco Police Department spokeswoman Officer Allison Maxie. Shortly after people allegedly began throwing bottles, some police officers in riot gear showed up to the intersection.

See more On 7/5/22 at 0039 hrs, @SFPDMission officers responded to a large crowd & fire at 24th/Harrison. Officers attempted to disperse the hostile crowd. Fireworks and glass bottles were thrown at officers. 12 officers were injured as a result. @SFPD #sfpd #sanfrancisco #missiondistrict pic.twitter.com/6ea0xLLRgE — SFPD Mission Station (@SFPDMission) July 5, 2022

This fire is only one of many that occurred across the city on July 4. According to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department, 247 fire calls were made.

See more July 4th #SFFD STATS:

827

247 fire calls

67 outside fires

68 odor of smoke

82 wildland fires

2 investigations of smoke calls

2 structure fire responses

16 miscellaneous calls

1 cliff rescue

1 Bay Rescue

263 medical calls

29 behavioral emergency calls

49 alarms pic.twitter.com/dYOa2xAXlE — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 5, 2022

Maxie wrote that 12 officers responding to the Mission fire experienced ringing in their ears and two officers received minor burns from debris of an exploding device. No arrests were made in connection with the officers’ injuries.

Javier Diaz, who works at La Gallinita Meat Market, said he witnessed people with a rental scooter setting off fireworks sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Diaz said he thought the same people setting off the fireworks also set the fire.

Diaz added that the people who were shooting off fireworks were not from the Mission, but that remains unclear. Asher, a worker at the family-run coffee shop Temo’s Cafe, on 24th near Harrison Street, agreed.

“This happens every year,” Asher said, referring to the people shooting off fireworks.

Casa De La Misión, a senior affordable housing complex at 3031 24th Street, and Healthyish Republic, a restaurant scheduled to have its grand opening on Wednesday, 2990 24th Street, were also tagged during the evening.

The restaurant still plans to have its grand opening tomorrow and is working to paint over the graffiti before its big event.

Graffiti on Casa De La Misión. Photo by Carolyn Stein

Graffiti at 2990 24th Street, where Healthyish Republic is set to have their grand opening. Photo by Carolyn Stein

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) reported that a 14-line bus was graffitied at 22nd and Mission Streets at 3:55 a.m. The bus was defaced on the windshield and on its side.

This story is unfolding and will be updated as possible.

