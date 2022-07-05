A July 4 celebration turned into frenzy early Tuesday morning as revelers started a bonfire in the middle of the street at 24th and Harrison.
When officers arrived at 12:39 a.m. and tried to disperse the crowd, the party goers began throwing bottles and setting off explosive devices in the direction of the officers, according to San Francisco Police Department spokeswoman Officer Allison Maxie. Shortly after people allegedly began throwing bottles, some police officers in riot gear showed up to the intersection.
This fire is only one of many that occurred across the city on July 4. According to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department, 247 fire calls were made.
Maxie wrote that 12 officers responding to the Mission fire experienced ringing in their ears and two officers received minor burns from debris of an exploding device. No arrests were made in connection with the officers’ injuries.
Javier Diaz, who works at La Gallinita Meat Market, said he witnessed people with a rental scooter setting off fireworks sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Diaz said he thought the same people setting off the fireworks also set the fire.
Diaz added that the people who were shooting off fireworks were not from the Mission, but that remains unclear. Asher, a worker at the family-run coffee shop Temo’s Cafe, on 24th near Harrison Street, agreed.
“This happens every year,” Asher said, referring to the people shooting off fireworks.
Casa De La Misión, a senior affordable housing complex at 3031 24th Street, and Healthyish Republic, a restaurant scheduled to have its grand opening on Wednesday, 2990 24th Street, were also tagged during the evening.
The restaurant still plans to have its grand opening tomorrow and is working to paint over the graffiti before its big event.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) reported that a 14-line bus was graffitied at 22nd and Mission Streets at 3:55 a.m. The bus was defaced on the windshield and on its side.
This story is unfolding and will be updated as possible.
Whoo!!! San Francisco rules, this is what we pay for!
there’s video of the bus being attacked and what you didn’t make clear was that it was an active bus running with passengers, who must have been terrified, and how there was just no reason to attack that bus, but it was, and quite swiftly and viciously with one person trying to kick the doors open and the instigator spray painting all over the driver’s window
This is the video of the people vandalizing the bus. Horrible. This is anarchy.
https://gfycat.com/optimaldefensiveeland
Revelers or scumbags? Not one arrest? The usual local politicos and their nonprofit cronies always whining about protecting the Mission of course are silent
As much as I wish we could chalk this up to bad behavior from those outside the hood, we know that’s not the whole truth. Jon Jacobo basically live-streamed the “show” on his Instagram stories, and he’s very much from the mission.
Calle 24 doing what they do best—”keeping hoods theirs”. Pathetic.
