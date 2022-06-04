The Warriors may have lost the first game of the 2022 NBA championship, but on Friday, two teammates from the 2016 championship team came to the Mission to inaugurate a freshly painted room for teenagers at the Boys and Girls Club at 16 and Guerrero streets.

“Kids are the future leaders.” said Zaur (Zaza) Pachulia, former player and current front office member for the team.

Neither Pachulia or Shaun Livingston had much to say about Thursday’s loss.

Brandon Schneider, president and CEO of the Warriors, offered hope: “Last night was just one game, we’ll do four of the next six,” he said.

Rob Connolly, Mayor Breed, Adam Silver and Shaun Livingston. Photo by William Jenkins June 3 2022

The audience along with the kids erupted in applause and chanted, “Let’s Go Warriors” as everyone moved upstairs to see the rooms.

Mayor London Breed agreed, “we’re going to bring home the bacon.”

The Club has been in the community for 114 years. There also to celebrate it were y Mayor London Breed, Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA and other members of the Warriors organization.

In April, the team unveiled a refurbished basketball court at Willie May Clubhouse in Bayview along Kiska Road. While originally they were sponsoring the renovation of the Middle School room at the Girls and Boys Club on Guerrero, the NBA along with other partners helped with the renovation of both the Middle School and High School rooms.

Breed, along with Silver, posed with the kids who had bright smiles and made W’s with their hands.

Mayor Breed and Adam Silver. Photo by William Jenkins June 3 2022

“For any business, regardless of what industry you’re in, part of giving back to the community is part of who you are, and there’s an expectation from your customers that you’re always going to be thinking about giving back,” Silver said. “I hope that people look at the NBA and maybe it’s an example for some businesses that say, ‘I see how they do it, maybe we can do the same thing.’”

Back downstairs at the “fun zone” situated in a field of grass, some dozen kids danced along with bedazzled Warrior cheerleaders. Pachulia stood near the basketball hoop, passing basketballs to young people shooting them.

“These kids are on the right path because they’re curious. And curiosity is one of the most powerful things for the youth to have.”

Youth at the Boys and Girls Club SF. Photo by William Jenkins June 3, 2022