The second week of June is in full swing with basketball championships, festivals and windy afternoons. Thankfully the weekend is on its way.

Ferry Fridays

Come by the Ferry Building’s back plaza every Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. for live music featuring Bay Area musicians. Grab a favorite Ferry Building refreshment from inside the Marketplace and enjoy outdoor dining and bay views.

Every third Friday, La Cocina will come to bring delicious food vendors, while the Rock Paper Scissors Collective will be doing live interactive mural paintings.

HellaSecret comedy

San Francisco is known for its comedy clubs, so enjoy the newest one that’s arrived in town. Every weekend until August, there will be pop-up comedy shows at unique spots all across the Bay. Every event will be at a different venue, where only ticket holders will be notified of the secret location.

Shows will be take place on Friday and Saturday with start times at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday shows will start at 7 p.m.

Enjoy drinks, cheese plates and a good time.

Get tickets for all the dates here.

‘Sowing Seeds’

With all the dancing and laughter, it wouldn’t hurt to relax and look at some captivating artwork. Catch “Sowing Seeds,” an exhibit featuring selected work from Norm “Nomzee” Maxwell at Luna Rienne Gallery, 3318 22nd St. near Valencia Street, from June 11 through July 10.

Created between the years of 2002 to 2014, these works are among his most colorful and positive, reflecting his growing family and fond memories of his Philadelphia youth. Despite his passing, his work remains not only relevant but also visionary.

At the exhibit, the Norm Maxwell Family Foundation will release three-limited edition framed prints on canvas, featuring Maxwell’s well-received paintings, “Pop’s Shop,” “Oh Snap!” and “Jumping James.” There will also be small works for sale, open-edition prints and not-for-sale originals.

Stop by Saturday for the opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information about the exhibition and artist, go here.

Sunday Streets Excelsior

Sunday Streets is back for its 2022 season. Enjoy a mile-long, car-free block party with outdoor fun for the whole family.

The fun will happen on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Mission Street between Theresa Street and Geneva Avenue, with additional activities on Ocean and Seneca avenues.

There will be an open house for the Excelsior branch of the public library, a rock-climbing wall, live music, free giveaways and much more.

Go here for more information, maps and activity guides.

La Vida es un Carnaval

Carnaval may be over, but the party continues! The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts will have an after-Carnaval video release party to close out their Carnaval exhibit.

The reception will be held June 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. Come dressed in costume and ready to run the parade one more time!

For more information, go here.

Upcoming events

There’s so much to do throughout the rest of this month, but here’s some events that are a must to put on the calendar.

Tehuana Exhibit

Come by the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts for the screening and exhibition for “Tehuana! Diego Huerta Photography. Indigenous Colors, Beauty and Tradition.” The opening reception will be held June 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. The exhibition will be up until July 22. Don’t miss it!

Get tickets for the screening and exhibit here.

HOME(in)STEAD

Enjoy an hour-long dance performance from Bay Area dancers Megan Lowe and Johnny Huy Nguyen during the group’s 16-week residency at The David Ireland House, located at 500 Capp St.

Made for intimate audiences of just 10 per performance, the experience will utilize the entirety of the late David Ireland’s unique historic house-turned-work-of-art to explore themes of home and the intersection of dance, sculpture, and performance.

Four performances will take place from June 24 to 26. Tickets can be purchased here.

Summer of learning

Manny’s will host a series of lectures featuring professors from the University of California, Berkeley; Stanford University; University of San Francisco and San Francisco State University during their “Summer of Learning” program.

From June 27 until August 31, come gain some knowledge on topics including the art and science of happiness, the rise of populism in Europe, and even some art history.

For more information on each session and to purchase the special bundle package to attend all 20 lectures, go here.