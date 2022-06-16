It’s that time of the week to find out what’s going on in the city this weekend. Read on to learn more about a new library, free museum visits and Corgi parties.

New Library in the Mission

On Saturday at 10 a.m. the San Francisco Public Library will open a temporary library at 1234 Valencia St. while the historic Mission branch is renovated.

The temporary site will be open seven days a week and provide access to browsing materials and public computers.

The Library will host a Grand Opening celebration at the new temporary site on Sunday, July 10 during Sunday Streets on Valencia. For more information about the renovation of the permanent branch and the opening of the temporary branch, go here.

Also, check out other events happening this weekend at the city’s local libraries.

Back Indoors at Arizmendi

On Wednesday, Arizmendi opened up its doors for inside dining after two years of to-go orders only.

Drop by the bakery at 1268 Valencia St. for some pizza and bring a friend!

Museums for All

All but one of San Francisco’s major museums are free — up to four free tickets for residents who get Medicaid or Food Stamps.

The San Francisco Museum for All program, launched in 2019, is now year round and permanent.

Go here for the list of participating museums and more information.

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts

There’s loads of things to do at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts this weekend. Here’s just a few. Don’t miss out!

MAS

The cultural center is having a Multicultural Arts Summer (M.A.S.) youth camp starting June 13.

The camp, for youth ages seven to 13, will offer visual and performing arts programs along with literacy through the arts. Each session will focus on a different artform.

The first session will be from June 13 to 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration and a list of the sessions can be found here.

End of Semester Show

Also join the center for their End of Semester show June 18 from noon to 2 p.m.

Teachers and students will be performing traditional dances, music selections and more. The show will take place at the theater on the first floor at 2868 Mission St.

The list of performances and tickets can be found here.

Tehuana

The opening reception is Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. to screen and experience Diego Huerta’s latest, Tehuana: Indigenous Colors, Beauty and Tradition.

There will be two other screenings this weekend, June 18 and 19 at 3 p.m. The exhibit will run until July 22.

Purchase tickets here.

The Community Music Center

Join the Community Music Center for their CMC Sessions: Traditions Moving Forward. These sessions will showcase the talents of the CMC faculty from the cultural traditions and piano departments to present classical and non-classical music traditions. The sessions aim to inspire and educate the musicians of tomorrow.

Join Lilia Zheltova to learn about the traditions of the Russian piano school and their implementation in today’s American teaching. The session will take place online June 16 at 7 p.m.

To learn more about Zheltova, the session and to RSVP go here.

Paseo Artístico

On Saturday June 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Acción Latino will have a paseo artístico — a community art crawl — to celebrate Latinx essential workers.

Somos Esenciales (We are Essential), a bilingual multimedia performance and research project from local theatermaker Paul S. Flores will be showcased at the art crawl. The project will share stories of Latinx essential workers with city health workers and policy makers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The art crawl will be held at various venues along 24th Street in the Latino Cultural District and the Mission Food Hub at 701 Alabama St.

There will also be teen poets from Youth Speaks, dancing from Vanessa Sanchez and John Leaños and performances from local musicians.

To see the full schedule and map of the festivities, go here.

Corgi Con

It’s back! Bring a furry friend Saturday June 18 to participate in this year’s Corgi Con.

Come by for the Corgi costume contest, Corgi Ninja Warrior and a Corgi race!

The pawty takes place at Ocean Beach Stairwell 2 through 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

RSVP here.