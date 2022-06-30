The Community Music Center: Traditions Moving Forward

Martha Rodríguez-Salazar will host the final “Traditions Moving Forward” speaker series on June 30 at 7 p.m. Rodríguez-Salazar’s session will explore how her binational identity shaped her perspective on music and celebrate the cultural heritages that informed her as both an artist and an educator. She will also discuss her experience as a classically trained musician in Mexico City.

The event will be online. An RSVP can be found here.

About Last Night…

The monthly San Francisco-based storytelling series, About Last Night, will be performing at the Make-Out Room on July 1. Come for an evening in which young poets, artists and storytellers share their most awkward, embarrassing and horrifying stories of one-night stands, hookups and more.

Tickets are selling for $20. You can get them here on eventbrite.

Mime Troupe Returns

After a two-year hiatus from live performances, the San Francisco Mime Troupe (SFMT) is back. From July 2 to Sept. 5, SFMT will be performing political musical theater across San Francisco and parts of Northern California. For its 63rd season, SFMT will be performing “Back To The Way Things Were.” This new musical celebrates the joys of returning to a life of normalcy! Or, is it really a celebration? For Zoe, the twenty-something who grew up in a world of climate change, housing crashes and rampant student debt, there isn’t exactly a “better” for her to go back to. What is there to celebrate when the world was messed up before and is still messed up?

You can find dates for SFMT’s performance of “Back To The Way Things Were” here. All performances are free. The first show will be on July 2 at Cedar Rose Park in Berkeley; a Dolores Park show is slated for July 4.

Music of Selena

The San Francisco Symphony will host a “Music of Selena” concert on July 9. The concert will feature Isabel Marie Sánchez, an award-winning Tejano musician from San Antonio. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Celebrate July 4 in the City

Come watch the annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Pier 39. The show will begin at 9:30 p.m. Prior to the start of the fireworks show, there will be a live music performance at 6 p.m. at Aquatic Park and other family-friendly activities throughout the day. Admission to Pier 39 is free.

The San Francisco Fourth of July Pub Crawl and Hot Dog Eating Contest will take place at Mayes Oyster House at 1233 Polk St. near Bush from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Pub Crawl is San Francisco’s biggest Independence Day party. Pubs across the city will be serving specialty drinks. The Pub Crawl will take place on both July 2 and July 4.

The hot dog eating contest will only take place on July 4. You can enter the competition here, but not everyone who enters will be chosen for a spot to compete.

Mission: Additional Information

Orion Custom Framing, a preservation level frame shop, opened last Saturday in Bernal Heights. The shop specializes in framing fine art, photography, textiles, shadow boxes and more. They are open every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are located at 3235 Mission St., close to the intersection of Valencia Street and Mission Street.