Following a year-long struggle to secure a location, the Mission has finally found a new spot for residents to kick back and crack open books this summer.

The temporary branch at the former Yoga Tree site on Valencia Street will open Saturday and for the first time in more than two years, Mission residents will have a local library branch.

The permanent branch on 300 Bartlett St. closed in June 2019 for a $25 million renovation project that has yet to begin. Through the pandemic and the city’s reopening, locals were left wandering to find a temporary library hub.

But as of 10 a.m. on Saturday residents will once again have 7-day-a-week access to facilities, computers, and in-person services while the other library continues to be renovated.

The permanent library is undergoing an estimated $25 million dollars worth of revamping which includes building more restrooms and introducing a new air control and filtration system.

At first, Mission residents were left to hike to one of the nearby neighborhoods to access library services or stroll to a bookmobile service that curbside pick-ups for books reserved online, a handful of free books, and not much else. This was the status quo for more than a year as the city sought to lease a space for the library that was near a non-profit in the Mission. But this caused an extensive delay that eventually pressed the city to rent the property of the Yoga studio on Valencia St. instead to expedite the transition, according to the Chief of Branches Cathy Delneo.

Meanwhile, the renovations of the original library came with its own set of complications. On September 9, Delneo revealed that the Public Utilities Commission and the library power-line owner PG&E were butting heads on the kinds of equipment to install into the library which caused another setback in the progression of the project. PG&E sought to implement higher-power material than the Commission deemed necessary for the project.

Eventually, the dispute was settled after the library decided to implement PG&E’s $500,000 worth of additional requirements and renovations were back on the trajectory of the projected timeline. During that time, the new library has only become pricier. The project started at a budget of $19.8 million and has now jumped to almost $25 million dollars due to inflation and other construction costs.

Nonetheless, the temporary library is ready for the public this upcoming weekend and the library will host a Grand Opening next month to honor the occasion.

“It is a soft launch, but we will be fully operational and then we will have a more festive celebration to mark the arrival of the new temporary site on July 10 in conjunction with Sunday Streets,” said Library spokesperson Kate Patterson.