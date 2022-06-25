Update at 5:30 p.m.: MoJo Carter has won first prize, with Vendetta coming a close second.

Twenty-four drag queens came together in the Castro this Saturday, competing to be crowned “Best Drag Performer of 2022.” As well as this prestigious honor, the winner will make off with a cool $1,000 prize.

In each round, queens had about three minutes to impress the judges. The winner of the competition will be announced later this evening.

