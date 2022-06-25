Update at 5:30 p.m.: MoJo Carter has won first prize, with Vendetta coming a close second.
Twenty-four drag queens came together in the Castro this Saturday, competing to be crowned “Best Drag Performer of 2022.” As well as this prestigious honor, the winner will make off with a cool $1,000 prize.
In each round, queens had about three minutes to impress the judges. The winner of the competition will be announced later this evening.
Intern reporter. Carolyn grew up in Los Angeles. She previously served as a desk editor for her college newspaper The Stanford Daily. When she's not reporting, you can find her going on an unnecessarily long walk.
REPORTER. Annika Hom is our inequality reporter through our partnership with Report for America. Annika was born and raised in the Bay Area. She previously interned at SF Weekly and the Boston Globe where she focused on local news and immigration. She is a proud Chinese and Filipina American. She has a twin brother that (contrary to soap opera tropes) is not evil.
DATA REPORTER. Will was born in the UK and studied English at Oxford University. After a few years in publishing, he absconded to the USA where he studied data journalism in New York. Will has strong views on healthcare, the environment, and the Oxford comma.