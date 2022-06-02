A security guard at the 16th Street UPS distribution center shot and killed Jacob Leoiki, 34, early Wednesday morning, according to official statements.

Police said in a statement that just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, witnesses saw an unknown man wielding a knife charge at the security guard near the facility at 16th and Utah streets. The security guard then shot the man, the police said, and remained on the scene until police and medics arrived.

Leoiki was declared dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner listed Leoiki’s residence as “unknown,” but said the office had contacted his next of kin.

Catherine Leoiki-Borero, Leoiki’s aunt, told Mission Local in an interview that her nephew’s death and the circumstances surrounding it came as a shock.

Map by Will Jarrett. Basemap from Mapbox.

“He loved to explore. He was a go-getter,” Leoiki-Borero said. “At the drop of a hat,” she said Leoiki decided to move out to San Francisco a couple months ago, and his father was scheduled to visit this weekend.

Leoiki is survived by his young son, his father Jack, his sister Tina, and a large, close-knit Hawaiian family based in Las Vegas, NV.

Police Chief Bill Scott told the Police Commission Wednesday evening that the security guard had been detained, but is not under arrest. “There’s a lot of investigation on this case that still needs to occur,” Scott said, including the gathering of nearby video surveillance footage.

UPS Communications confirmed that the incident occurred at its distribution facility and customer center located on the northeast Mission block. A spokesperson told Mission Local in a statement that the company is “cooperating fully with the police in their investigation.”

This is a breaking story and may be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.