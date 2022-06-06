After two years of praise and acknowledgement for their strong pandemic response, community organizers are suddenly feeling like the mayor’s new budget has pulled the rug out from under them.

In the midst of a new surge, the mayor’s budget cuts all funding for Covid-19 response work provided by community hubs, which focus on providing testing and vaccines for neighborhoods and communities heavily impacted by the pandemic and in need of resources.

Community leaders who run the centers in neighborhoods like the Mission, Bayview-Hunters Point, and Lakeview-Outer Mission, were surprised in a Zoom call last week to hear that they would lose their funding at the end of the month.

“I work for the city and I didn’t see it coming,” said Tracy Gallardo, a member of the Latino Task Force and an aide for District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton. After a successful two-year partnership, she said, “to just be given a 30-day divorce notice, it just feels ugly, right?”

The Latino Task Force oversees five resource hubs in the Mission and Bayview that provide covid support and other services. The coalition has tested more 90,000 people and vaccinated more than 60,000. The Latino Task Force hubs also distribute food to about 3,000 families each week, Gallardo said. Through the same funding, other nonprofit organizations provide similar services in other areas of the city.

In addition to the loss of services, Gallardo said this announcement means about 200 people across the city’s community hubs will no longer have their jobs come July 1: primarily Spanish speakers and African Americans who stepped up to support their communities when the city struggled to do so, and now will find themselves jobless.

“We’re in a surge, and there’s no plan as of right now in the mayor’s budget for the surge,” said Monique LeSarre, the executive director of the Rafiki Coalition for Health and Wellness, an organization that helps run one of the city’s testing sites in Bayview.

The mayor’s new budget proposal provides for $57.3 million in total covid response funding in the upcoming fiscal year, then $25 million in fiscal year 2023-2024. Over the past two years, the mayor budgeted millions of dollars to go through DPH specifically for community-based organizations for their covid work. Most recently, Gallardo said the Latino Task Force locations in the Mission were operating on a one-time grant of $771,000, while the Excelsior hub received about $1.2 million. As it stands now, these funds are not set to renew.

Neither the mayor’s office nor the Department of Public Health has provided a response to questions about past funding for community covid response or the city’s plan moving forward.

The city’s covid response will continue “at a lower level than was sustained over the last two years, recognizing that the pandemic remains ongoing at a less acute level than in the past,” according to the budget proposal.

But LeSarre said her site returned 300 positive test results last week, an “extremely high” positivity rate, and noted that some testing sites were near 30 percent positivity during Carnaval weekend. Some San Franciscans who were initially wary of the vaccine are only just getting their first dose of the shot.

Despite this, LeSarre said, “the mayor for whatever reason does not seem to be putting it as a priority. I’m not sure why and I’m not sure what the plan is.”

In addition to covid care, the hubs provide other resources communities depend on, like rental assistance, afterschool programs, and referrals to other support like mental health services. Gallardo said $6.4 million in funding for these other services outside of healthcare, which comes through the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, is to be cut by 50 percent.

Gallardo said she was “in shock,” and had trouble believing that Mayor Breed was ready to dump the city-community partnership she championed over the past two years. “I cannot believe in my heart that the mayor is aware of these cuts,” Gallardo said, adding that once the impact to communities of color became clear, she was certain that the move to cut funding would be reversed.

Felisia Thibodeaux, the executive director of Southwest Community Corporation who runs another health hub in the Lakeview/Outer Mission area of the city, said her area of the city has no clinics, urgent care, or healthcare providers. During the pandemic, her hub became a trusted source of support, including essential resources like food and medication.

Thibodeaux said her site had administered 26,000 PCR tests by this spring, and has vaccinated around 4,000 people.

But now, residents who have just begun their vaccine regimen will have to take at least two buses to make their way to a hospital for their second shot of a ​​”vaccine they were already hesitant about,” Thibodeaux said.

And not only will the largely Black and Latino communities served by the covid health hubs lose access to care, but those same community members employed by the hubs will soon lose their jobs.

Thibodeaux said she’s already given notice to several employees that they will lose employment at the end of the month. She worried what would become of the troubled kids she brought in off the streets to work for her.

“It’s almost as if [they’re saying]: ‘We included you for a second during covid, but now we’re gonna go back to not including you,’” Gallardo said. “When no one else steps up, we’re gonna call on you … but now we’re business as usual.”

