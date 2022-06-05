During the month of June, Mission Local will be covering Pride events, big and small
This afternoon, a group of two dozen LGBT singles gathered on the grand slope of Dolores Park. From the way they were talking and laughing, you’d think they were old friends, but in fact, most of them had only met today.
“I went through a breakup in January. I didn’t want to spend my birthday alone,” said Alexandra Coffin, who turned 29 two days ago and was the organizer of the birthday party of mostly strangers and advertised as an event on Manny’s Cafe listings. “I thought about all the other people who want to flirt and hook up and stuff. So I decided to throw a singles mixer.”
“Witches and Yeehaw” is one of many events being held around the city in the lead-up to Pride weekend on June 25 and 26. “Both being a cowboy and being a witch are very close to my heart,” said Coffin, who grew up on a ranch and identified as non-binary.
