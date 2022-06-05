During the month of June, Mission Local will be covering Pride events, big and small

This afternoon, a group of two dozen LGBT singles gathered on the grand slope of Dolores Park. From the way they were talking and laughing, you’d think they were old friends, but in fact, most of them had only met today.

“I went through a breakup in January. I didn’t want to spend my birthday alone,” said Alexandra Coffin, who turned 29 two days ago and was the organizer of the birthday party of mostly strangers and advertised as an event on Manny’s Cafe listings. “I thought about all the other people who want to flirt and hook up and stuff. So I decided to throw a singles mixer.”

“Witches and Yeehaw” is one of many events being held around the city in the lead-up to Pride weekend on June 25 and 26. “Both being a cowboy and being a witch are very close to my heart,” said Coffin, who grew up on a ranch and identified as non-binary.

As Coffin had expected, their shared identity made the group of strangers instantly comfortable with each other. The group sat in a circle which was constantly growing as more latecomers joined. Opposite Coffin, Chris Pitterle, a young man in a black T-shirt, led a game similar to “Never have I ever.” He had never met Coffin.



“The last three hours I’ve just been getting to know people. I have no idea who any of them are. And this just feels right,” said Pitterle, 22, a “baby queer” who always thought of himself as being that “one straight friend” until he found himself in a gay bar this January. Photo by Yujie Zhou

Tallon Coal Kamoi Burger, 32, acted as Coffin's informal "assistant" for the party. He chose a hemp suit jacket embroidered with snakes and dancing curling legs to have "something that was kind of fun and mystical," he said. "Since Covid, we haven't been able to socialize, and this is a big event. It's a birthday to bring everyone together and connect and maybe make some relationships." "They just wanted to create a space where people could connect and find relationships," Burger said. "That's what pride is about. It's about expressing yourself. And it's about finding those people who you can connect with." Photo by Yujie Zhou

Burger was not alone. On the far side of the circle, beyond the Tarot cards and beer cans scattered on the grass, Emily, a 38-year-old transwoman, also expressed her hopes for the Pride month. “We just need to have more awareness because there’s a lot of stuff going on in a lot of parts of the country,” she said. Photo by Yujie Zhou

Jenna Kahn, 23, non-binary, was dressed up as a cowboy for the afternoon, and Kahn's new friend Dana Arditti, sitting next to them, was dressed like a witch. Kahn worried they didn't know anyone before the mixer, but no matter what they were enjoying the afternoon. "We are celebrating right now, but there's also a lot of political work to be done," Kahn said. "Pride Month isn't just a celebration, it's also a struggle for equality. It's important to keep in mind." Photo by Yujie Zhou