A York Street warehouse built in 1900 sold recently and the new owners hope to demolish it and build a six-unit project.

City documents show developers intend to remove the two-story structure and put up a three-story residential building at 1354-56 St. near 25th and 26th streets.

The project’s contractor Hamid Alaghemand, who owns the contracting company Area Development Inc. said 1354 and 1356 York St. will be located in the same building, but will be separate from each other. The ground floor will be a garage and an entrance that reserves one parking spot per unit.

That means the current warehouse will be knocked down, Alaghemand said. Passersby might have recognized the present warehouse for a spray-painted mural of green and blue cars on the garage. In 2010, the StreetSmARTs program commissioned artist Nico Berry to paint it and pay homage to the building’s history as a former mechanic’s shop and artist studio.

If all goes to plan, future residents of 1354-56 York St. will join an historic part of the Mission District. The building will be a stones’ throw away from the O’Donnell-Fowler Homes Historic District, which include the odd row houses from 1328-46 York St. that were eligible for historic status based on its strange mix of architectural styles, as well as Richard Segovia’s famed Latin Rock House.

On June 6 at 6:00 p.m., developers will hold a pre-application meeting on Zoom to discuss the project with the community and present the architectural plans. It’s the first of many Planning Department steps required to get a building constructed in San Francisco.

Community members and questions are welcome to tune in, Alaghemand said. For more information about the meeting, contact Alaghemand at hamid@areadevelop.com or the Planning Department.

