Couples, families and volunteers filled Harrison Street between 16th and 24th streets Saturday morning for this year’s Carnaval – returning in full scale after two years of a three-block, smaller fair.

The annual festival began at 10:30 a.m. with clothing vendors, Covid-19 vaccine stations and a cannabis garden.

There was also asado, lowrider bikes and dancing on every block. The party continues tomorrow and the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at Mission and 24th streets.