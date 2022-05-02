A young man named Aldrich Coloma was found dead early this morning at Osage Alley and 24th Street after the fire department received a 911 call around 5:30 a.m.

He was 27 years old and may have been homeless, as he had no fixed address according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Fire department medics evaluated Coloma, who was discovered near the 24th Street Mission BART plaza and determined he was deceased, according to the San Francisco Fire Department’s Lt. Jonathan Baxter. The SFPD and the Medical Examiner were then notified.

George Lipp, a Mission resident and Mission Local contributor, wrote that he walked by at around 6:10 a.m and saw an SFPD car, four officers and the Medical Examiner. “I glanced down the alley and there was a person on their back wearing pants..motionless,” he wrote. Given that no one was tending to the body, he assumed the victim had already passed.

SFPD spokeswoman Officer Kathryn Winters confirmed that the police responded to the intersection around 6:15 a.m. and an investigation by the police department remains open. Winters said that there is no evidence of foul play at this time, but did not confirm a cause of death.

The Medical Examiner’s Office also conducted an investigation into the death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.