A lot happened this week across the country; it was a rough week. For this year’s Memorial Day weekend, spend time with family and friends, stay safe, and relax.

Remembering those gone too soon

Manny’s is hosting a vigil for those who have recently lost their lives to gun violence across the country.

Join others on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to honor, process and grieve the recent tragedies in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and elsewhere. Flowers and candles are welcome. Manny’s will also be providing some. The vigil will be held near the corner of Valencia and 16th streets.

Registration for this event can be found here.

Poetry night at Manny’s

Following the vigil, stick around to enjoy personal performances, conversations and ideas from others at Manny’s’ poetry night.

The function is part of the Living Room Reading Series and Salon, an all-inclusive space for everyone to discuss pressing topics through poetry, spoken word and open discussion.

The event’s focus will be mindfulness.

Be sure to register for free here. Come by the spot this Friday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Carnaval is back, and bigger!

Yes, it’s really happening! This Saturday and Sunday, come dance, eat and appreciate the community at this year’s Carnaval.

more info on carnaval Carnaval SF returns in full festival splendor this weekend

This year, the festival brings three new activities for all to enjoy: a gaming and tech pavilion featuring video games developed by people of color, an LGBTQIA stage, and a cannabis garden.

Saturday’s festivities start at 10:30 a.m., and will take place on Harrison between 16th and 24th streets.

The Sunday parade runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and begins at 24th and Mission streets.

Still need parade tickets? No worries! They are available for sale here. If you can’t make it, the sensational parade will be live-streamed at 10 a.m. on CBS News Bay Area at kpix.com.

Spaghetti Party at Emmy’s

Experiencing some late-night cravings? Have some spaghetti and fun at Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack during their DJ Night.

This restaurant will celebrate its 21st anniversary with two special DJs and a late-night happy hour menu.

The party will take place Saturday at 3230 Mission St., a stone’s throw from Valencia Street, from 8 to 11 p.m.

The full menu will be available until 9:30 p.m., while the happy hour menu will be available all night. Just thinking about some late-night spaghetti is making my stomach growl!

‘The Journey (سفر)’ mural unveiling

I love a good mural. Come look at a new one making its appearance at the Asian Art Museum.

“The Journey (سفر),” by artists Shaghayegh Cyrous and Keyvan Shovir, will be the final mural on the Village Artist Corner, a project by the Asian Art Museum and the San Francisco Public Library. Already in its fifth year, the Village Artist Corner features murals and live programs on the corner of Fulton and Larkin streets.

Enjoy live dancing, music and poetry at this afternoon affair. The program is this Saturday starting at 1 p.m. More information about the participating artists and overall event can be found here.

High schoolers show work at The Drawing Room

In Nicaragua, they say everyone is a poet; here, it feels like everyone is an artist, and they start showing early. The Drawing Room will open its newest exhibit, featuring works of art from San Francisco-based high school students, on Saturday.

The exhibit will aim to showcase the important role art plays in the lives of adults and youth. Students were encouraged to select a piece that best represents them.

Come check out the showcase Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. on Valencia near 19th Street. The art pieces will be displayed until July 9.

Go here for more information about the artists and their artwork.

Movies at in SF parks

I enjoy summer not just for food, but for the new movies that come out. Check out Sundown Cinema, a free outdoor movie series featuring eight films in eight parks across San Francisco.

This Friday, the series will kick off with a showing of Sister Act II (one of the best movies, in my opinion) at Dolores Park. There will also be a pre-show performance from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and the Oakland Interfaith Choir. The movie will begin shortly after sunset (around 8:18 p.m.), so get there early to grab a front-row seat!

Check out the full summer schedule here.

The event is free and open to the public, but SF Parks Alliance members can reserve seats for $25 each here.

Laughs at Atlas Cafe

Have a good laugh while enjoying drinks and lunch at Atlas Cafe on 20th Street near Harrison Street during their Titans of Comedy event, Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

A great lineup of the Bay Area’s favorite comedians includes Loren Kraut, Susan Maletta, Dan Britton and Iain Langlands. Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin will host.

Register for a specific time here.

While registration is free, attendees are encouraged to purchase two menu items and bring tips for the comedians.