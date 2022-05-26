Drum beats and chants echoed throughout the Mission with students leading a march for abortion rights Thursday afternoon on Mission Street. Cars honked in solidarity as protesters walked up 20th Street to 24th and then over to South Van Ness.

The demonstration was organized by Rise Up For Abortion Rights, a nationwide organization started in January 2022. The group set today as a national day of action in response to the leaked draft opinion of the Supreme Court that indicates the court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Abortion rights at 24th and Mission Street. Photo by George Lipp. May 26, 2022

Chapters in over 15 cities across the country participated in the protest, advocating for abortion rights, according to the Rise Up website.

Weekly protests have been organized in San Francisco ever since Politico leaked the draft on May 2. The chapter has made it a priority to get local students involved.

“We have a lot of power,” said Sonia Delarios Moran, a student at Mission High School. She led a group of students from the school to the 24th and Mission BART station, megaphone in hand, to meet up with the rest of the protest crowd.

Sonia Delarios Moran at abortion rights protest. Photo by William Jenkins May 26, 2022

Magda Cholenwinska, an older member of the San Francisco chapter, reminded the group that the power is in their hands.

“Their lives are the ones on the line,” she said. “They wanna live and have the same rights their parents had.”

Magda Cholewinska. Photo by William Jenkins May 26, 2022

Walking behind a green banner with yellow words that read, “Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights,” Moran and her peers marched along 24th Street to do a die-in on South Van Ness.

“I’ll be here for a while,” she said.

