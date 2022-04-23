Steph Curry

“His ability to lead, his good sportsmanship, and just his ability to always be good enough to improve upon his game or be consistently good.”

Karina Crawford,40. At Ruby’s Beauty Salon. Photo by Neal Wong

Curry

“He’s little, but he’s still going out“

Rudy Antonio-Gomez, 40. At Ruby’s Salon. Photo by Neal Wong

Curry

“I like the way he shoots“

Martin Garcia, 45. Photo by Neal Wong

Thompson

“I like him. For me, he’s the best. Number one.”

Matt Villanueva, 24. At SFSU Photo by Neal Wong

Curry

“Because he’s the shortest”

John Rivera, 19. Photo by Neal Wong

Poole

“He has swag on the court. He has it all in his bag—he’s a hooper.”

Khoa Ho, 34 at Pro Image Auto Collision Photo by Neal Wong

Curry

“I play basketball from time to time and I see myself as a point guard.”

Mike Magsaysay at Carlos A. Bookkeeping and Taxes. Photo by Neal Wong.

Green

“ I play like him“

Carlos Ausejo , 32. Carlos A. Bookkeeping and Taxes. Photo by Neal Wong

Klay

“Shooters gonna shoot.”

Wealthy Guan, 26, in front of Taquerias Brisas De Vallarta. Photo by Neal Wong

Chiozza

“Most similar physical stats-wise.”

Omar Dardom, 17, Excelsior and Mission bus stop. Photo by Neal Wong

Klaymore

“He has many injuries and came back after two years same with me, I had a torn ACL and fractured tibia.“

Yared Rodriguez, 21. The intersection of Mission and Trumbull. Photo by Neal Wong

Curry

“He’s everywhere and just really good. Michael Jordan of his time.“

Rigo Gomez, 26, Mission and 26th Street. Photo by Neal Wong.

Klay Thompson

” Laid back”

Marvin Portillo, a Security guard for Mission Cultural Center. Photo by Neal Wong

Draymond Green

“He’s the defense. Doesn’t get a lot of credit, but he makes it work. He brings that presence. He’s got the body. Defense makes the offense.”

Ron Candis,26. Mission and 15th Street. Photo by Neal Wong.

Iguodala

“Because he’s strong and athletic and great. I played him as a child.”

Mauricio Carrillo, 26. Near Mission and 11th Street. Photo by Neal Wong

Thompson

“His type of play is various modes, he can play hard and chooses not to and he’s good, like me he laughs”

Isaac Younesian 45. Near Mission and 7th Streets. Photo by Neal Wong

Draymond Green

“He takes care of everybody on the team. He’s the enforcer on the team. He doesn’t let anybody on other teams talk shit about the team. He’s like a big brother.”

Moe H, 46, between 15th and 16th on Mission Street. Photo by Neal Wong

Curry

“Because he’s the best.”

