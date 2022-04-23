Steph Curry
“His ability to lead, his good sportsmanship, and just his ability to always be good enough to improve upon his game or be consistently good.”
Curry
“He’s little, but he’s still going out“
Curry
“I like the way he shoots“
Thompson
“I like him. For me, he’s the best. Number one.”
Curry
“Because he’s the shortest”
Poole
“He has swag on the court. He has it all in his bag—he’s a hooper.”
Curry
“I play basketball from time to time and I see myself as a point guard.”
Green
“ I play like him“
Klay
“Shooters gonna shoot.”
Chiozza
“Most similar physical stats-wise.”
Klaymore
“He has many injuries and came back after two years same with me, I had a torn ACL and fractured tibia.“
Curry
“He’s everywhere and just really good. Michael Jordan of his time.“
Klay Thompson
” Laid back”
Draymond Green
“He’s the defense. Doesn’t get a lot of credit, but he makes it work. He brings that presence. He’s got the body. Defense makes the offense.”
Iguodala
“Because he’s strong and athletic and great. I played him as a child.”
Thompson
“His type of play is various modes, he can play hard and chooses not to and he’s good, like me he laughs”
Draymond Green
“He takes care of everybody on the team. He’s the enforcer on the team. He doesn’t let anybody on other teams talk shit about the team. He’s like a big brother.”
Curry
“Because he’s the best.”
