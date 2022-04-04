Welcome back to your regularly scheduled news quiz.

Are you an expert on all things San Francisco? Do you watch the news like a hawk and omnivorously absorb all the trials and tribulations of your neighborhood? Test your knowledge with these seven questions based on the past week of Mission Local reporting.

If you get stuck on a question, click the image to read the corresponding article. Good luck!

Next Question Submit Quiz

If you missed any of our previous quizzes, you can find them here.