In case you, like me, felt like the only person who couldn’t make it to the Soapbox Derby last weekend … well, it’s a hard one to get over, but we have plenty more events this coming weekend to soothe the FOMO.

415 Day

Don’t you love it when holidays fall on a weekend? This Friday, April 15 is 415 day, and the neighborhood has some events to celebrate our favorite area code that you won’t want to miss.

Treat Street Cocktails, at the old Blind Cat location at 24th and Treat, will have tacos from Fishin in the Mission, new items from Dying Breed, and music by DJ B1. And cocktails, of course. The festivities will kick off at 4 p.m.

At District Six near 11th and Bryant streets, Empire and FTC are hosting their own 415 day party, with performances by RBL Posse, Showbanga & Ronski, Prezi, and Stunnaman02. There will be lowriders, live screenprinting of local artists’ designs on 100 shirts, and food and drink vendors. The show starts at 2 p.m. and goes to 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here or at the door.

At 1435 San Bruno Ave next to La Raza park, Hella Paisa, Hyphy Iceez and others bring you the second annual Oowap Popup from 2 p.m to 8 p.m. There will be live performances from local artists, including a danza Azteca ceremony, plus the chance to get all your Frisco gear from local vendors.

There’s another party at City Station at Valencia and 18th streets, in case you haven’t had enough. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be rappers rapping, and the Vegan Hood Chefs slinging out tasty treats.

Salon reading

Also on Friday is a kickoff reading in Grotto’s “Reading and Meeting” Salon series. Our own copy editor, Beth Winegarner will be doing a short reading — probably about cemeteries, she says.

After the readings, stick around for a happy hour with refreshments, appetizers, and mingling. The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grotto office at 1663 Mission St near Duboce. For details and to RSVP, click here. To sign up to read at the next gathering, click here.

Cherry Blossom Festival

Even though the relentless cold and wind and rain might make it seem otherwise, it’s technically spring. Seeing the Japantown cherry blossoms in full bloom might make it feel a bit more real — and this weekend is the second and final weekend of the Cherry Blossom Festival, hosted at and around the Japantown Peace Plaza at Polk and Buchanan streets.

For details on the festivities both Saturday and Sunday, click here.

Bring Your Own Big Wheel race

It’s like the Soapbox Derby, but different! This Sunday, Bring Your Own Big Wheel is finally back for the first time since the pandemic. Judging by all the wipeout videos from last week’s races, I know you all love watching grown adults roll or tumble down a hill just as much as I do. So prepare your tricycle and head to Potrero Hill.

The games begin at 20th and Vermont streets at 2 p.m. on April 17. If you want to take a spin yourself, get the details to sign up here. Kids will also have their own hour to get in on the fun. A $10 to $20 donation is suggested to ride.

Hunky Jesus returns

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are getting back to their old habits and resurrecting Easter in the park this Sunday, April 17 — complete with Peaches Christ emceeing drag entertainment, an Easter Bonnet contest, and a Foxy Mary contest.

The 43rd anniversary celebration at Dolores Park will culminate in a truly religious experience: the Hunky Jesus contest at 3 p.m. Anyone can dress up and compete in the contests.

Earlier in the day, the sisters will host a kids Easter party with an Easter egg hunt and story time from 10 a.m. to noon.

They promise miracles, but in case it rains, click here for updates and event details. Check out our video footage from a past Hunky Jesus contest here.

Climate Action Month

April is San Francisco’s Climate Action Month, and don’t worry if you missed the first half: The Department of the Environment has a whole slew of events for you to choose from over the next couple weeks.

If you’re a plant hoarder like me, you’ll want to check out the plant swap at the Sunset branch of the public library at 18th Ave. and Irving Street. Except, the idea is you give some and you get some. Show up on Saturday, April 16 between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

Wild Forest Exhibit opens Apr 16

Alemany Farms is hosting a native plant volunteer day on Sunday, April 17. Learn how to take care of California’s native species. For details, click here.

Next week is Bike and Roll to school week. For details on school celebrations and the art contest, click here.

Osito

Bear with me on this one — Osito has opened its doors at 2875 18th St. near Florida Street and is serving up plates at $295 a pop. They have reservations for their live fire tasting menu available for the next month. If you can afford it, let us know how it is.

Voting by April 19

We like to vote a lot in San Francisco, and with this year’s lineup of ballots you don’t want to miss anything.

By Tuesday, April 19 be sure to mail in or drop off your ballots with your vote for the District 17 Assembly Race. This time we’re choosing between Supervisor Matt Haney and former Supervisor David Campos, one of whom will represent the east half of San Francisco in Sacramento.

Mississippi Masala

A new 4K digital restoration of Mississippi Masala opens May 6 at the Roxie Theater on 16th Street near Valencia. The 1991 film, starring Denzel Washington and directed by Mira Nair, blends the cultures of India, Uganda, and the American South and explores the interracial dynamics of minority groups during the 1970’s.

This romance between an Indian refugee from Uganda and a Black carpet cleaner is the best kind of rom-com: Funny and sweet, but also taking on real-life issues.

Get your tickets for the first weekend of May here.

Job opportunities

New Door Ventures is hiring 16-24 year olds who have faced employment barriers, have limited work history, and are low income. The pay is $18 per hour for a part time gig of 15 hours a week. The application deadline is coming up on May 4. Click here for details.

Interested in tech? Applications are also open for Techtonica’s July 2022 cohort. This is a full-time software engineering program offering free JavaScript training, stipends, laptops, and job placement. Low income women and non-binary adults are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 18, click here for details.

Art at the Drawing Room

On Friday, the Drawing Room on Valencia Street between 18th and 19th at will host a dance party by Fingersnap Media Arts DJ studio from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Both the young and the young at heart are welcome.

The Drawing Room’s last Artists in Conversation session will be on Tuesday, April 19 from 4 p.m. to 6:30pm. Speakers will include Andrea Bergen, Ana Rivero-Rossi, Harumo Sato, Ella Noe, Tammy Zo-Pollard, Virdell Vondalla, Kate Razo, and founder Renée DeCarlo.

