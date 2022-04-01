Being a teenager is hard enough without being homeless. Now thanks to a state grant, dozens of youth who may have worried about where to sleep will find a home in the Mission.

The city will buy and convert the Eula Hotel on 3061 16th St., near Rondel Place, into permanent supportive housing slated for youth who aged out of foster care,recently left the criminal justice system, or struggle to “make a successful transition to adulthood,” according to Mayor London Breed.

This will be the first building in the Mission bought through Project Homekey, a state initiative that funds localities to buy hotels, motels, or vacant buildings and turn them into permanent homes for the homeless.

The area surrounding 16th Street is no stranger to housing aimed at more vulnerable populations, and has a high concentration of neighboring Single Room Occupancy hotels. One a block over is located on Julian Avenue; go one more to Wiese Street and find one that had its tenants displaced recently following a debris fire outside of Taqueria Los Coyotes.

The Eula Hotel itself used to be an over 100-year-old Single Room Occupancy hotel, but got a major renovation thanks to owner Sam Devdhara in 2019, causing some to speculate the rooms would turn into tech dorms. A mailman at the Eula told Mission Local on Thursday that the hotel hasn’t had tenants for in least a year. Nevertheless, he slipped envelopes through the front door.

The most recent permits for the address were pulled in 2020 for plumbing and heating inspections. It’s unclear when the hotel would begin accepting tenants.

Once ready-to-move-in, the Eula will offer 25 units and services through the Dolores Community Street Services and Larkin Street Youth Services.

While the number of homeless youth has been declining, about 400 youth were homeless in 2019, according to the 2019 Point-In-Time Count, a comprehensive count of homeless San Franciscans that take place each year.

“Young people deserve to be set up for success, not failure,” states a 2016 San Francisco report about transition age youth (TAY) needs. Providing stable resources like homes, substance abuse and mental health services, and high-quality education allows youth “to create a foundation on which to grow.”

The state gave the city $7.5 million for the sale through the Project Homekey program.

Multiple former mayors, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Ed Lee, have strived to ramp up the city’s housing stock for at-risk youth. Breed, too, is adding this project to her Homelessness Recovery Plan, which aims to purchase 1,500 units of permanent supportive housing.

“We know that expanding Permanent Supportive Housing will lead to real opportunities for people experiencing homelessness in our city to live a fuller, healthier life,” said Breed in a statement.

Project Homekey is an initiative launched in 2020 under Gov. Gavin Newsom to make a dent in the state’s chronic homelessness problem. So far the program has earmarked billions across several California counties and enabled San Francisco to scoop up three other sites to be permanent housing. In 2020, the city received $76.9 million to buy and convert the Diva and Granada Hotels through Project Room Key. A site on 1321 Mission St. went for $54.7 million the following year.

“State funds are a key component in growing our permanent supportive housing portfolio and advancing our mission to make homelessness in San Francisco rare, brief and one-time,” said Shireen McSpadden, the executive director of the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing in a statement.