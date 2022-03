The opening night reception for the Sólo Mujeres art show will be tonight at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts at 2868 Mission St., from 6 to 9 p.m.

Come for art from women artists around the Bay Area, performances by CalleSon, Technicholor Guadalupe and Susana Gomez, and music by DJs TsarKoshka! and La Santa Diabla. Here’s a sneak peek:

Cholita, La Coyota by Ester Hernandez

Yes, that braid is woven onto the painting. By Sandra Hevin Gonzalez

‘Uprising’ by Alexandra Blum

‘Requiem for Elijah’ by Juana Alicia

Closeup of ‘DNA Dawtas of the Divine Diaspora’ by Keena Azania Romano

Closeup of ‘Todas Trabajamos, Hasta Las Niñas’ by Magué Calanche

‘China Beach’ by Marisela Villanueva

For more details on the event, visit: https://missionculturalcenter.org/event/solo-mujeres-2022/