Northern California’s 2022 James Beard Awards Finalists

The finalists for the James Beard Foundation’s 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards have been unveiled. Below are the nominees from the San Francisco Bay Area.

Outstanding Hospitality: House of Prime Rib, San Francisco

Best New Restaurant: Horn Barbecue, Oakland

Emerging Chef: Crystal Wahpepah, Oakland

Best Chef California: Brandon Jew, Mister Jiu’s, San Francisco; Pim Techamuanvivit, Nari, San Francisco

Outstanding Chef: Reem Assil, Reem’s — the Mission’s own at 2901 Mission St. and 25th.

Click here for the whole list of nominees.

Joe Eskenazi’s small speech on corruption

Mission Local’s managing Editor and columnist Joe Eskenazi will explain San Francisco City Hall corruption at “Apocalypse Cabaret” next Thursday. Although Joe’s speech is likely to last five minutes or fewer, the whole event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 24 at Stage Werx Theatre. The event is hosted and created by Benjamin Wachs, who writes Mission Local’s “Distillations” bar column.

For more info, click here.

Debut of an art exhibition

The Tracy Piper’s “Bloom” solo exhibition opens this Friday, March 18, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Voss Gallery, 3344 24th St. RSVP to the event here. The artist created eight new figurative paintings in celebration of our collective growth during these tumultuous times.

“It takes all types of flowers to make a garden,” said Piper. “This series depicts the stories of my community, the strength it took to make it here, and a choice to champion everyone, as we are, now. People from all walks of life who in their very existence are worthy of being seen.”

Herstory on View: The Legal History of Chinese American Women

Starting in 1848, many Chinese women immigrated to America to pursue a better life, gain personal freedom and further their education. For 165 years, they endured exclusion laws and blatant discrimination.

This exhibit highlights the ordinary people who fought for their rights and in doing so helped shape a new world for Chinese Americans in San Francisco and in the rest of the country.

The event will run from March 19 to June 30 at the Main Library (100 Larkin Street). An opening ceremony will be held on April 8 at 2 p.m. For more info, click here.

A queer kitsch pop-up

On Saturday, March 19, Sour Cherry Comics, the bookstore at 3187 16th St., will offer a curated selection of kitsch and vintage goods like records, vinyl and knickknacks in the back. For more info, click here.

An “angelversary”

“Come join us this Monday to continue demanding justice for Alex Nieto alongside community & his family!” said @frisco_lens on Instagram. The poster reads “Alex Nieto” “murdered by the SFPD” “8 years without justice” and “stand in solidarity with the family.”

The event starts at 5 p.m. on March 21 at Bernal Hill. For more info, click here.

A Conversation with Kara Swisher – “The Most Powerful Reporter in America”

Manny’s is excited to host the leading tech journalist, Kara Swisher, to discuss her career and life as the main tech reporter in the country.

Over her career, Swisher has hosted hundreds of newsmaking interviews, going head-to-head with prominent figures including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Rupert Murdoch, Stacey Abrams, Kim Kardashian and President Barack Obama. Her early and no-holds-barred coverage of the technology industry earned her a reputation as “Silicon Valley’s most feared and well-liked journalist.”

The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 22 at Manny’s. For more info, click here.

A Filipino cooking workshop

On Wednesday, March 23, Filipino chef and winner of the Food Network’s Chopped (2016) – Charleen Caabay – will be leading a free cooking workshop demonstrating how to make a classic noodle dish called Pancit Malabon.

Pancit Malabon is a noodle dish originating from Malabon, Philippines. It uses thick rice noodles, achuete (annatto seeds), shrimp broth, patis, and various seafoods for flavor and garnish.

For more info, click here.

Una Solo Mujeres exhibit

The Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts presents the Solo Mujeres exhibit from March 24 through May 6, including an opening reception on March 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more info, click here.

Litquake 2022 and Lit Crawl SF

Submissions to Litquake 2022 and Lit Crawl SF are now open! Ideas for live readings, panels, debates, exposés, multimedia performances, and everything in between are being accepted through April 17.

For more info, click here.

New opening hours

Mexican restaurant La Vaca Birria at 2962 24th St., has changed its opening hours to 11a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. For more info, click here.

One-time $120 $300 $480 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $25 $40 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $300 $480 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!