Pachuquísmo at Brava

If you’re looking for a show this weekend, Pachuquísmo is back Saturday and Sunday at the Brava Theater at 2781 24th St. at York Street. Through tap dancing and Mexican zapateado, jazz and son jarocho music, Pachuquísmo “unveils the forgotten history of Mexican-American female youth during the era of the Zoot Suit Riots” and explores the Chicanx experience. The show is choreographed by Vanessa Sanchez and performed by La Mezcla.

Get tickets here for this weekend: On Saturday DJ Wray Velez will be playing a set before and after the 7:30 p.m. show.

Valencia Street Art Corridor

Spring is here, and the biweekly Valencia Street Art Corridor is still here to help us welcome in the new season. On the second and fourth Saturdays of the next few months, local artists, musicians, and vendors will be out on Valencia between 20th and 21st streets. Drop by this Saturday, March 26 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Poetry Slime

Milk SF at 302 Valencia St. is hosting a queer open mic this Saturday, March 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is poetry-focused, but you’re welcome to perform music or “other fun artsy stuff,” just not comedy, organizers say.

Sign up via QR code at the venue or in advance from the @poetry.slime Instagram account. You will have six minutes to perform. A $5 donation is suggested.

Women Rising

Starting this Sunday, the Women Rising exhibit at the Drawing Room will host artist talks in their space at 780 Valencia St. near 19th Street. Seating will be limited but the event is free and open to all. For details on the event, click here.

Sólo Mujeres

The latest exhibit at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts is also all about women — Sólo Mujeres opens today at 2868 Mission St. near 25th Street with an opening reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Rent Relief

Applications for state rent relief applications close on April 1, so be sure to check your application status or apply here before then if you need assistance. Heads up, state eviction protections also expire on April 1, so if you still owe rent, you can technically be evicted for non-payment.

Covid-19 testing and vaccines

The Unidos En Salud testing and vaccine site at 24th and Capp streets has new hours. They are now open Friday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Dagwood and Scoops pop-up

On Saturday March 26, pull up at the “Pull Up On Us” pop-up at Dagwood and Scoops. Grab a sandwich or a Mitchell’s ice cream and peruse wares from local businesses. The pop-up will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2736 24th St at York Street.

Culture Fest Show

Culture Fest Show is hosting a fundraiser for its new home at Radio Valencia, this Sunday March 27 at the Make Out Room at 3225 22nd St. near Bartlett Street. From 4 to 10 p.m., come see more than 10 performers, dance and be merry. Catch artists like Chika Di, Frisco Baby, and Rock Plaid and Survive Bullshxt. The four-hour show will be broadcast live, so if you can’t make it, you can also listen in.

Hosts are suggesting a $10 to $20 donation, but gold, platinum, and diamond donors get extra perks! For event details and to donate, click here.

Remapping the districts

On Friday, let your voice be heard at the redistricting task force mapping meeting. Show up at City Hall at 3 p.m. to hear updates and give feedback on where district lines should be drawn. Share how your community might be affected by the proposed changes.

This meeting can also be attended remotely here, with the password “comment.” For those attending the meeting in person, go to 1 Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place, Room 416. Masks required. More information is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Tagalog.