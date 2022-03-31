Take note, neighborhood – it is once again time for Neighborhood Notes, your regularly scheduled breakdown of the coming week’s assorted happenings.

Buckle up. It’s going to be an informative ride.

Rent relief applications close tonight

Today is your final opportunity to apply for state rent relief. The program offers financial support to tenants and landlords who have unpaid rent due to Covid-19.

If you live in San Francisco and your household income is under 80% of the county’s median income, you are likely to be eligible. You can test your eligibility and apply on the California housing website.

Applications will be open until midnight, and may prevent an eviction for unpaid rent. You can find more information here.

Van Ness Avenue improvements complete

Image courtesy of San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

Some 19 years after it was approved by voters, the Van Ness Improvement Project is finally getting its ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mayor London Breed will be leading the celebrations this Friday at 9:15 a.m., outside the War Memorial Veterans Building.

The project overhauled Van Ness Avenue with dedicated bus lanes, new safety features for pedestrians, a host of accessibility improvements, and maintenance to underground utilities. According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the project cost approximately $346 million.

Please note: We are assured that, despite happening on April 1, this is not an April Fools. You can find out more and sign up to the ribbon-cutting event here.

Hospitality House online art auction

Image courtesy of Hospitality House

This Friday at noon, the Tenderloin-based community group Hospitality House is launching a 5-day online art auction called THHE Auction Online 2022.

The auction will feature selected works from artists associated with Hospitality House, as well as contributions from local and national artists.

You can browse around 100 available artworks here before the auction kicks off. Alternatively, Hospitality House is organizing an art crawl around five galleries in the Mission and the Tenderloin, should you want to see the artworks in person before bidding.

For details on the art crawl and to register as a bidder, take a look at the auction’s website.

Free cannabis infusion classes

Starting Saturday, April 2, the Mission Language and Vocational School is offering a free 12-week course on the “Science of Cannabis Infusions.”

The course will cover safety and legal standards, culinary skills and techniques, and field-trips to dispensaries. Herbs like lavender and lemon will be used for mock infusions during classes.

The classes will be online on Tuesdays and in person from 8 a.m. to noon on Sundays. You can find out more information and enroll here.

“Ask a clown” in Dolores Park

According to the website of merry community group Church of Clown, an “Ask a clown” booth will be appearing in Dolores Park this Saturday from noon until 5:30 p.m.

To celebrate April Fools’ Day, the Church of Clown is inviting the denizens of San Francisco to gather in Dolores Park for what they call the “1st Annual Holy Fools Parade.” They invite participants to “praise folly” and “celebrate your most holiest of fools.” Food, games, musical instruments, and costumes are all encouraged.

You can find out more on the Church of Clown’s website.

Barebottle launches Stein Sundays

The brilliant homebrewers at Barebottle are launching a new monthly series called “Stein Sundays” this weekend.

For the day, you will be able to bring your own stein – the proper name for those fancy, German-style beer mugs – and have it filled for only $6 at Barebottle’s 1525 Cortland Ave. taproom. For those without their own, steins will be available for purchase.

To celebrate the new event, the brewers are releasing a new beer as well: Haus Mates, a “crisp German-style Pilsner” created with peninsula-based brewer Gourmet Haus Staudt.

WOMEN RISING exhibition

Image courtesy of the Drawing Room

Until April 30, the Drawing Room at 780 Valencia St. is hosting the WOMEN RISING exhibition – featuring over 200 women artists from all across the Bay.

The exhibition is free and includes artworks in a huge variety of media, all created from 2020 onward. There will be several opportunities to hear the artists speak about their work during talks on Tuesdays and Sundays.

You can catch 11 artists talking about their process at the next talk this Sunday, from 2–5 p.m. Entry is free but you can sign up here for priority seating.

Manny’s trash pick-up

This Sunday, Manny’s is once again hosting their trash clean-up in collaboration with Public Works, TogetherSF, and Shine On SF. And the incentives to join in are as enticing as ever.

Volunteers will set off from Manny’s (3092 16th St.) at 10 a.m. for an hour of litter-picking. For the rest of the day, local businesses will bombarded participants with a whole host of goodies – including free beer, hot chocolate, burritos, fries, and movie tickets.

You can find out more about the event and sign up here.

Local author’s novel features the Mission

“That Which Wavers With the Night” is the latest novel from local author Susan Casslan.

Casslan describes the book as part-mystery and part-examination of political corruption, greed, and the growing gap between America’s haves and have-nots. The Mission features in a sub-plot that follows the plight of an undocumented Honduran immigrant.

Casslan has written about the Mission before, in both fiction and non-fiction. She is best known for her 2012 work “Conversations with Richard Purcell: The Adventures and Reflections of a Renegade San Francisco Priest.”

Her book is available to purchase online.

Meet the school board’s newest members

Image courtesy of Manny’s

On Monday, San Francisco’s three new school board members – Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi, and Lisa Weissman-Ward – will gather at Manny’s to discuss their goals.

London Breed appointed the three commissioners last month after the previous incumbents were conclusively recalled. This event will be an opportunity to find out more about the new members’ backgrounds and to find out what they aim to accomplish.

The talk will be in person and streamed online, with tickets available from $5. If you would like to attend but do not have the funds, you can request complementary tickets.

You can find out more and sign up here.